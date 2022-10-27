U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

RFPIO Helps GEODIS Reduce 80% of Subject-matter Expert Reviews with Robust Response Management

RFPIO
·4 min read
RFPIO
RFPIO

GEODIS has streamlined its RFP response process with a refreshed content library

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has partnered with GEODIS, a leading global supply chain company, to expedite subject-matter expert (SME) reviews and streamline the RFP process. GEODIS provides third-party logistics services to more than 150,000 clients in 168 countries around the world. Responding to requests for proposal (RFPs) is central to the company’s business development efforts to attract new clients, expand service offerings, and increase revenue.

When GEODIS Americas was looking to refresh its content library – consisting of more than 2,000 Q&A pairs which proposal professionals use to respond to RFPs – they tapped RFPIO. Using RFPIO’s robust response management platform GEODIS was able to create a streamlined gateway to accurate, up-to-date content. This helped to reduce the effort required from GEODIS’ SMEs to review and update Q&A pairs and ensure RFPs included high-quality, comprehensive answers.

Using RFPIO, GEODIS was able to:

  • Reduce duplication
    As multiple GEODIS SMEs write and respond to RFPs, their answers are copied into the content library to preserve their work and provide information for future responses. However, there was vast duplication in Q&A pairs and this left proposal managers up to the task of guessing which would be the ‘best’ answer. With the refresh, RFPIO was able to find duplicates, engage with SMEs, rewrite content, and ensure consistency. And, as a result, the quality of RFP responses has improved significantly.

  • Create a seamless process
    GEODIS developed a step-by-step, repeatable process to ensure a steady approach to consolidating and rewriting each Q&A pair in the content library. During the development of this repeatable process, GEODIS worked with the RFPIO Customer Success team to ensure this approach followed best practices such as:

    • Running duplicate content reports for an overview of identical questions and answers.

    • Reviewing content usage statistics to identify the most popular content and possible master answers.

    • Adding Q&A tags to mark and identify specific Q&A pairs for archival or promotion to master answers.

    • Carrying out phrase, advanced, and saved search queries to search and filter by multiple criteria.

    • Establishing URL links for each Q&A pair for definitive identification and tracking.

  • See impactful results
    Due to the number of duplicate Q&A pairs, SME review cycles, and the content in each answer, reducing the number of pairs directly correlates with reducing the time, effort, and cost of SMEs reviewing those pairs. GEODIS has primarily tracked the effectiveness of the content library refresh through the reduction in the number of Q&A pairs that SMEs need to review. To date, GEODIS has reduced the number of Q&A pairs in RFPIO by almost 80%. Q&A pair reductions have also been successful for specific areas and RFPIO has helped to reduce the Q&A pairs for safety and materials handling by 55%, CSR and sustainability by 80%, employee training and inclusion by 82%, and business continuity by 85%.

“We’ve seen immense success in the GEODIS implementation of RFPIO,” said Sankar Lagudu, COO and cofounder of RFPIO. “Our goal is to enable teams to do their best work and they can do so by reducing monotonous and repetitive tasks and streamlining internal processes. We’re excited to see that GEODIS expects to maintain a Q&A pair reduction rate between 70% and 80% over the life of its content library refresh project.”

You can view the full GEODIS case study here.

About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About GEODIS
GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, are reflected by its top business rankings: No. 1 in France and No. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Adam Brett 516.320.0164 adam@crenshawcomm.com


