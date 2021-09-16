U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

RGB CustomPC of Plano Joins National Tech Worker Apprenticeship Program

·3 min read

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech will help company enhance current staff skills and plan for future growth

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGB CustomPC, a growing provider of customized personal computer assembly services for individuals and organizations, has joined CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national program to expand and diversify the information technology (IT) workforce across America.

CompTIA is the voice of the world&#39;s information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)
CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA)

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech and partners such as RGB CustomPC are working together to increase the number of IT workers across America; expand tech career opportunities for women, individuals with disabilities, people of color and other populations; and help employers meet their current and long-term needs for IT professionals.

"The structure of the Apprenticeships for Tech program has helped us to upskill our current employees and create a long-term plan to attract new talent, offering education, training and a clear path for career advancement," said Holly Millay, who with her husband, Sean Benedict, founded RGB CustomPC in March 2019. "We emphasize professionalism, leadership, communication, accountability and excellence which are all things we see in this program."

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, were selected by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) to participate in the national apprenticeship initiative. The program is designed to help companies of all sizes – from small firms such as RGB CustomPC to large enterprises with thousands of workers – to fill their staffing needs for technology professionals, and to do so in a way to opens career opportunities for more individuals.

"As our business has evolved, the need for qualified technical support specialists has increased," Millay explained. "The comprehensive curriculum will provide invaluable training across a broad spectrum of workplace behaviors, leadership skills, customer service skills, and technical aptitude. We expect to continue to experience rapid growth over the next few years and desire a powerful and talented group of people to grow with us."

"Apprenticeships are a proven method for developing the tech talent that any business needs," said Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA. "We're pleased to welcome RGB CustomPC to the program and look forward to working with them as they grow their business and create new career opportunities for more people."

Employers interested in joining the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program and individuals who would like to become apprentices can find more information at https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech
CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
sostrowski@comptia.org
+1 630-678-8468

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rgb-custompc-of-plano-joins-national-tech-worker-apprenticeship-program-301378596.html

SOURCE CompTIA

