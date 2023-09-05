RGB International Bhd.'s (KLSE:RGB) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) has had a rough month with its share price down 24%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on RGB International Bhd's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for RGB International Bhd is:

15% = RM46m ÷ RM309m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of RGB International Bhd's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, RGB International Bhd's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.1% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. For this reason, RGB International Bhd's five year net income decline of 31% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared RGB International Bhd's performance with the industry and found thatRGB International Bhd's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 8.3% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if RGB International Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is RGB International Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

RGB International Bhd's low three-year median payout ratio of 8.3% (implying that it retains the remaining 92% of its profits) comes as a surprise when you pair it with the shrinking earnings. The low payout should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see some growth. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, RGB International Bhd has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that RGB International Bhd has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for RGB International Bhd visit our risks dashboard for free.

