RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. In light of that, from a first glance at RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RGB International Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = RM9.4m ÷ (RM465m - RM204m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, RGB International Bhd has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for RGB International Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating RGB International Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of RGB International Bhd's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 15%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on RGB International Bhd becoming one if things continue as they have.

Another thing to note, RGB International Bhd has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On RGB International Bhd's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 14% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with RGB International Bhd (including 1 which is significant) .

