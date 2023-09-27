RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of RGB International Bhd (KLSE:RGB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RGB International Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM61m ÷ (RM525m - RM213m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, RGB International Bhd has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for RGB International Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of RGB International Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is RGB International Bhd's ROCE Trending?

RGB International Bhd is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 20%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at RGB International Bhd thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that RGB International Bhd has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 41%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From RGB International Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, RGB International Bhd has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

RGB International Bhd does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

