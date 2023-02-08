U.S. markets closed

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

RGC Resources Inc.
·5 min read

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $3,256,405, or $0.33, per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This compares to consolidated earnings of $3,584,529, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. CEO Paul Nester stated, “The Roanoke Gas utility experienced strong customer demand and improved utility margins. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to increased operational costs resulting from the inflationary environment and interest expense attributable to higher interest rates on floating rate debt.”

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $32,060,726, or $3.38 per share. Underlying net income, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the after-tax impairment recorded in the second and fourth quarters of fiscal 2022, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $8,850,818, or $0.93 per share, compared to $8,963,328, or $1.08 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Nester attributed the slight overall earnings decline to inflationary pressures and rising interest rates. The EPS change also reflects the increase in shares outstanding from the prior year.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Underlying net income removes the effect of the after-tax impairment charge from the results of operations to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. Management considers these non-GAAP measures to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but they should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months.

The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges and those set forth in Item 1-A of the Company’s fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

 

$

33,282,335

 

$

23,263,080

 

$

94,184,477

 

 

$

78,920,842

Operating expenses

 

 

27,737,850

 

 

17,884,657

 

 

79,101,740

 

 

 

64,345,497

Operating income

 

 

5,544,485

 

 

5,378,423

 

 

15,082,737

 

 

 

14,575,345

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

 

1,232

 

 

72,127

 

 

2,432

 

 

 

382,998

Impairment of unconsolidated affiliates

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(55,092,303

)

 

 

-

Other income, net

 

 

74,606

 

 

322,439

 

 

1,209,150

 

 

 

904,559

Interest expense

 

 

1,369,164

 

 

1,104,856

 

 

4,762,237

 

 

 

4,136,912

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

4,251,159

 

 

4,668,133

 

 

(43,560,221

)

 

 

11,725,990

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

994,754

 

 

1,083,604

 

 

(11,499,495

)

 

 

2,762,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

3,256,405

 

$

3,584,529

 

$

(32,060,726

)

 

$

8,963,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) per share of common stock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.43

 

$

(3.38

)

 

$

1.08

Diluted

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.43

 

$

(3.38

)

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.1975

 

$

0.1950

 

$

0.7825

 

 

$

0.7500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to underlying net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) as reported

$

3,256,405

 

$

3,584,529

 

$

(32,060,726

)

 

$

8,963,328

Impairment - net of income tax

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

40,911,544

 

 

 

-

Underlying net income

 

$

3,256,405

 

$

3,584,529

 

$

8,850,818

 

 

$

8,963,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underlying earnings per share: basic and diluted

$

0.33

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

1.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

9,830,206

 

 

8,383,986

 

 

9,487,205

 

 

 

8,306,294

Diluted

 

 

9,837,188

 

 

8,393,032

 

 

9,487,205

 

 

 

8,318,014

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

$

47,845,073

 

$

32,449,177

 

 

 

Utility property, net

 

 

 

 

234,849,715

 

 

215,350,467

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

 

 

25,257,374

 

 

75,431,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

 

 

$

307,952,162

 

$

323,230,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

$

60,164,437

 

$

44,758,986

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

 

 

113,288,995

 

 

124,809,694

 

 

 

Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities

 

 

 

39,608,723

 

 

51,367,367

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

 

 

213,062,155

 

 

220,936,047

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

94,890,007

 

 

102,294,845

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

$

307,952,162

 

$

323,230,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Contact:

Jason A. Field

 

VP, CFO

Telephone:

540-777-3997


