RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

RGC Resources Inc.
·3 min read
  • RGCO

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $3,584,529 or $0.43 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $4,723,263 or $0.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, “The reduction in consolidated earnings is primarily due to a $1.3 million decline in non-cash equity earnings. Roanoke Gas continued to show improved margins associated with customer growth and infrastructure replacement programs.”

Earnings for the twelve months ending December 31, 2021 were $8,963,328 or $1.08 per diluted share compared to $11,280,861 or $1.38 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Nester attributed the decrease in trailing twelve-month net income to the lower non-cash equity earnings, offset by 12% Roanoke Gas operating income growth.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the first quarter and twelve months are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenues

$

23,263,080

$

19,517,017

$

78,920,842

$

62,806,955

Operating expenses

17,884,657

13,935,630

64,345,497

49,789,365

Operating income

5,378,423

5,581,387

14,575,345

13,017,590

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

72,127

1,356,683

382,998

5,077,471

Other income, net

322,439

330,026

904,559

808,679

Interest expense

1,104,856

1,019,829

4,136,912

4,033,802

Income before income taxes

4,668,133

6,248,267

11,725,990

14,869,938

Income tax expense

1,083,604

1,525,004

2,762,662

3,589,077

Net income

$

3,584,529

$

4,723,263

$

8,963,328

$

11,280,861

Net earnings per share of common stock:

Basic

$

0.43

$

0.58

$

1.08

$

1.38

Diluted

$

0.43

$

0.58

$

1.08

$

1.38

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.195

$

0.185

$

0.750

$

0.710

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

8,383,986

8,167,793

8,306,294

8,147,544

Diluted

8,393,032

8,182,183

8,318,014

8,164,072

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

Current assets

$

32,449,177

$

20,903,352

Utility plant, net

215,350,467

201,784,393

Other assets

75,431,248

71,666,584

Total Assets

$

323,230,892

$

294,354,329

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

$

44,758,986

$

22,526,868

Long-term debt, net

124,809,694

126,141,704

Deferred credits and other liabilities

51,367,367

53,136,216

Total Liabilities

220,936,047

201,804,788

Stockholders' Equity

102,294,845

92,549,541

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

323,230,892

$

294,354,329


Contact:

Paul W. Nester

President and CEO

Telephone:

540-777-3837


