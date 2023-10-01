RGC Resources' (NASDAQ:RGCO) Dividend Will Be $0.1975

The board of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.1975 per share on the 1st of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

RGC Resources' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Even in the absence of profits, RGC Resources is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 46.9%, so this could continue over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

RGC Resources Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.79. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.1% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though RGC Resources' EPS has declined at around 47% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

RGC Resources' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about RGC Resources' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think RGC Resources is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for RGC Resources that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

