RGF® Environmental Group Eases the 'Pain at the Pump' With Gas Gift Card Program for All Personnel

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in environmental design and manufacturing, rewarded all personnel with gas gift cards to help compensate for the extreme rise in fuel costs.

RGF Headquarters is situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Florida Enterprise Zone, with many employees driving up to 100 miles a day round trip. RGF values its employees and puts great emphasis on employee retention and longevity. Accordingly, RGF developed a temporary gas gift card program to ease the pain at the pump as gas prices keep rising. Gas gift cards were received by all full-time, part-time and contract workers, which in peak time can reach over 600 personnel.

"RGF chose to purchase the gift cards from Shell Oil as they were the first company to pull out of Russia," says RGF® President and CEO Ron Fink. RGF wishes to alleviate the stress and burden of rising fuel costs with the implementation of these weekly $20 gas gift cards, which will be revised monthly until gas prices stabilize at a reasonable level.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a +37-year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, Florida, facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest-quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

