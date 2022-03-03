U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.99
    +12.45 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,052.34
    +160.99 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,737.77
    -14.24 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.35
    -2.52 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.29
    -1.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +10.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1086
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8750
    +0.0100 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6620
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,448.92
    -1,149.05 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.31
    -2.37 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.03
    -91.53 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims improved, 215,000 Americans filed last week

RGF® Environmental Group Eases the 'Pain at the Pump' With Gas Gift Card Program for All Personnel

RGF® Environmental Group
·2 min read

RGF Team Picture

RGF Team Picture
RGF Team Picture

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in environmental design and manufacturing, rewarded all personnel with gas gift cards to help compensate for the extreme rise in fuel costs.

RGF Headquarters is situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Florida Enterprise Zone, with many employees driving up to 100 miles a day round trip. RGF values its employees and puts great emphasis on employee retention and longevity. Accordingly, RGF developed a temporary gas gift card program to ease the pain at the pump as gas prices keep rising. Gas gift cards were received by all full-time, part-time and contract workers, which in peak time can reach over 600 personnel.

"RGF chose to purchase the gift cards from Shell Oil as they were the first company to pull out of Russia," says RGF® President and CEO Ron Fink. RGF wishes to alleviate the stress and burden of rising fuel costs with the implementation of these weekly $20 gas gift cards, which will be revised monthly until gas prices stabilize at a reasonable level.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a +37-year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 10 acres, with 200,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, Florida, facility adds over 40,000 square feet for backup production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest-quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

Media Contact

For more information about this company or to schedule an interview, please contact Malia Powers with PowerOn Marketing at malia@poweronmarketing.com or 813-763-7488.

Related Images






Image 1: RGF Team Picture


Gift Cards in Hands



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Canadian Natural Resources profit surges on higher crude prices

    Thin supply and a recovery in economic activity drove up oil and gas prices last year, and global benchmark Brent crude has continued the rally this year to rise above $100 a barrel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said its average realized price for oil soared 79.5% to C$72.81 in the last three months of 2021.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Usmanov’s Superyacht Said to Be SeizedRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts H

  • Exclusive - Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions bite - sources

    The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. "Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters. It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

  • Ralph Lauren Executive Howard Smith Resigns Over Personal Conduct

    The luxury brand said a board investigation found violations of the company’s policies.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Drivers 'blown away' by spiking gas prices as Ukraine-Russia crisis fires up oil

    Gas prices are marching toward $4 per gallon, and in California are already above that level, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts oil prices on a tear.

  • Ford CFO: We want to be 'a first mover' in the EV space

    Ford foresees electric vehicles representing half of global production volume by 2030, with a redefined operation in order to outperform legacy automakers and new EV competitors.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Honeywell rolls out flexible workplace policies as employees return from remote work

    Honeywell International Inc. has announced new work-life balance protocols as employees have returned to regular work routines following Covid-19 closures.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Tech stocks have struggled in 2022, but these companies could reward long-term investors for years to come.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • IKEA temporarily closes stores in Russia, flags bigger price hikes

    IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is closing its stores in Russia and pausing all sourcing in the country and ally Belarus, joining the wave of Western firms curbing business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The news, announced on Thursday, came as IKEA store owner Ingka Group's retail manager told Reuters the budget furniture maker now expected to raise prices by an average of 12% this fiscal year, up from 9% flagged previously amid soaring raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. "The devastating war in Ukraine is a human tragedy, and our deepest empathy and concerns are with the millions of people impacted," brand owner Inter IKEA and Ingka Group said in a joint statement.