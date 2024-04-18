RGI to move back to northwest Rochester into its new commercial complex

Jeff Kiger, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
2 min read
0

Apr. 18—ROCHESTER — Realty Growth Inc. is living up to its name as it plans to move to northwest Rochester to accommodate its quickly expanding staff and to support its first development project.

RGI plans to move its offices in August to a 4,000-square-foot second floor space in its new 20,000-square-foot commercial complex under construction at 3660 Sarah Place NW. That means it will occupy about half of the floor. The other half is available for lease.

The three principals of RGI

— Nick Pompeian, Bucky Beeman, and Dylan Carty — are partners in the development of the new Sarah Place building.

It is located just off of West Circle Drive near Sterling State Bank's corporate headquarters and Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living's

Boundless indoor playground.

This move means a return to the Northwest quadrant for RGI. The firm has been based at 416 S. Broadway,

where it moved in 2020

after departing the third floor of the

Eagle Rock Bank

(formerly ONB) building at 975 34th Ave. NW.

Pompeian explained why RGI is making the move.

"The biggest reason is simply that we're growing," he said.

With

the addition of the Titan360 team

at the start of 2023 and then additions to its media, sales and management departments, RGI has grown to 17 employees to make it one of Southeast Minnesota's largest commercial real estate firms.

"The other reason is that this is our first development as an office. We think it is important to be on-site in the building," added Pompeian.

The Sarah Place building has three tenants —

Swoon Lash + Beauty Lounge,

Crisp & Green

and

Qdoba

— leasing ground-level spaces. The complex is 73 percent leased with a 1,886-square-foot spot on the first floor and half of the second level still available.

