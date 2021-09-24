U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,028.37
    -1,560.11 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

RGIS Continues to Deliver on Its International Growth Strategy With the Acquisition of WIS UK and WIS Mexico

RGIS, LLC
·2 min read

RGIS has acquired the UK and Mexican operations of WIS International

RGIS Acquisition

RGIS Acquisition
RGIS Acquisition
RGIS Acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGIS are pleased to announce that the company has acquired the UK and Mexican operations of WIS International. This acquisition joins two customer-centric companies with a shared history of innovation and agility, and will allow RGIS to maintain its relentless passion for delivering quality service to our customers. Both companies strive for greatness through three fundamental principles: people, process and technology.

The acquisition of these two companies, along with the recent acquisition of Ivalis, delivers on our growth strategy and further strengthens our market leading position in the international markets of Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

There have been numerous changes in the retail industry over the last few years and RGIS believe that this acquisition will strengthen their ability to serve their clients moving forward. The enhanced infrastructure and combined coverage of both companies will bring RGIS teams closer to customer sites in these markets.

Combining RGIS' proprietary technology and innovation with the newly acquired talent in these two companies will enable us to stay abreast of the latest innovations and provide our clients with market leading solutions. RGIS will continue to seek further growth through acquisition opportunities as well as investing heavily in research and innovation to ensure they remain best-in-class.

RGIS would like to thank Jim Rose, President and CEO of WIS for supporting a seamless transaction and a professional handover. In addition a warm welcome the two WIS Country Managers, Geoff Chaplin (UK) and Rafael Ybarra (Mexico), and their respective teams into the RGIS family and look forward to a smooth integration.

About RGIS:

RGIS takes clients beyond the count with integrated inventory services that include store surveys, space management, store remodels and resets, supply chain solutions and asset optimisation. With proven successes in all aspects of retail, healthcare and manufacturing inventory, it is no surprise that more organisations, in more places, trust RGIS to provide the information and insight they need to fully understand their assets and make better business decisions.

About WIS:

WIS International has been delivering inventory counts for many of the biggest names in retailing and manufacturing for over sixty years. WIS has become one of the industry's largest and most trusted suppliers of Inventory Counting Services worldwide. WIS has operated in the UK since 2000.

Any questions may be directed to sparry@rgis.com

Asaf Cohen - Chief Executive Officer

Related Files

RGIS Continues to Deliver on its International Growth Strategy with the Acquisition of WIS UK and WIS Mexico_22-09-21_EN.pdf

Related Images






Image 1: RGIS Acquisition


Shaking hands of RGIS and WIS



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Dropped, but 2 New Meme Stocks Popped Friday

    The Reddit crowd doesn't seem to have given up on GameStop (NYSE: GME) yet, but it seems to be paying more attention to other names it thinks it can drive into a short squeeze. In Friday trading, GameStop dipped, but electric vehicle start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and independent oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) are soaring, with chatter on the latter two names picking up on Reddit. GameStop had dropped 2.9%.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Naked Brands Stock Surged Higher Today

    The online retailer of intimate apparel and swimsuits may have found a merger/acquisition candidate.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Hints At Spending Bill Changes; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Touts Chips

    The Dow Jones struggled. Nancy Pelosi hinted at spending bill changes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bullish noises on chips. Snap stock surged.

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. The company's bookings hit a new record, and management raised its revenue guidance for the full year as a result of the strong quarter. Aehr Test Systems reported net revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter, a 181% jump year over year.

  • 10 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap stocks to buy according to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Parekh’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Large-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group. In 2008, Anand Parekh founded […]

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Nike falls amid supply chain hurdle warning

    Yahoo Finance's Reggie Wade breaks down Nike's slump despite an earnings beat.

  • The Best Stocks to Buy During the September Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 has lost its momentum in September, which may not seem surprising as the month has been historically poor for the stock market. As it turns out, the S&P 500 has declined 0.5% on average during September since 1950, but this time the decline has been steeper thanks to other factors that have spooked investors and triggered a sell-off. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) are two of the best stocks you might consider buying right now.

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Clearwater Analytics jumps in trading debut

    Sandeep Sahai, Clearwater Analytics CEO, joins Yahoo Finance from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the company's trading debut.