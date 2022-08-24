U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,140.50
    +11.77 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,978.56
    +68.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,447.65
    +66.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.74
    +15.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.80
    +1.06 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.50
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0670 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7480
    +0.0260 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,493.19
    +50.65 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.46
    +7.65 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.94
    -17.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces New Hire

RH CPAs, PLLC
·1 min read
RH CPAs, PLLC
RH CPAs, PLLC

Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce a new hire. Caleb Cronce is an incoming Senior Audit Associate.

Cronce joins the firm’s offices remotely with three years of experience. He holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., and plans to take the CPA exam in fall 2022. Having previously been employed by RH, Cronce returns to the firm with more experience in the audit and accounting fields. He is originally from Statesville, N.C.

“RH CPAs is excited to welcome Caleb back,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Caleb is certain to be a leader, and we are excited he is returning.  It is always awesome to applaud a team member for expanding their horizons and then deciding to come home.”

“The firm’s continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC
RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###




CONTACT: Lucy Dunham RLF Communications ldunham@rlfcommunications.com (336) 553-1802


Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg taps company veteran to head cereal business spinoff

    Kellogg said in June it would split into three independent companies, separating its North America cereal arm and plant-based food unit from its high growth snacking business. Pilnick is now tasked with ensuring a smooth spin off of brands such as Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops at a time when rampant inflation threatens to push more Americans toward cheaper store-brand cereals.

  • Top 5 Shareholders of Under Armour (UA)

    Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has been a leading performer in the performance apparel space since its 1996 launch. Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s current President and chief operating officer (COO), brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to his role, having formerly directed brands like The North Face and Timberland.

  • Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus

    Skybox Datacenters and Prologis acknowledged Aug. 23 that they have acquired 221 acres in Hutto, northeast of Austin, for a "world class" data center campus. A capital investment of billions of dollars is possible for the site not too far from where Samsung is building a $17 billion factory — and down the highway from other new data centers in the works. Some site selection experts put this stretch of road among the most-desirable in the country. Click through to learn more about the plans, and

  • Arhaus premium furniture retailer hires its first chief operating officer

    Arhaus has been growing rapidly since raising $168 million in an initial public offering in November.

  • NEXE Innovations Announces New Executive Appointments

    NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a leader in innovative compostable materials, announces the appointment of two executives in a move to enhance its leadership team to support and implement its strategic priorities.

  • American Airlines names new Chief Digital and Information Officer

    Jayaram joins American Airlines from Deere & Company where he has led the information technology organization since 2016 and served as its Chief Information Officer.

  • Arcimoto, in wake of CEO change and amid rising investor doubts, adds two to board of directors

    One brings high-level auto sales experience, the other a background in alternative-vehicle manufacturing and engineering.

  • Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted Is Stepping Down in 2023

    Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted has confirmed he will be stepping down from his post in 2023, a position that he's held with the brand since 2016.

  • Google Executive Sajith Sivanandan to Head Disney+ Hotstar India

    Sajith Sivanandan is joining Disney as executive VP and head of Disney+ Hotstar India, reporting into Rebecca Campbell, chair of Disney’s International content and operations group and K. Madhavan, president, Disney Star. Sivanandan will join in October from Google, where he is currently MD and business head, Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives, Asia […]

  • Office space provider IWG hires Steel to head finance

    He joins from artificial intelligence health provider Babylon

  • J.M. Smucker CEO: Uncrustables is a ‘$1 billion brand’

    J.M. Smucker CEO Mark Smucker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the JIF peanut butter recall, combating inflation, full-year expectations, and the outlook for profitable growth.

  • McDonald’s Adds Three New Directors to Board

    Sheila Penrose plans to step down, months after activist investor Carl Icahn targeted her seat. Executives from Marriott, Johnson & Johnson and Salesforce will join.

  • Activist investor ups stake in Insight Enterprises

    ValueAct Capital, a private investor in San Francisco, now holds more than 11% of Insight Enterprises shares, making it one of the biggest shareholders. See how this might impact operations in the future.

  • National Bank announces the appointment of Étienne Dubuc as Executive Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Markets

    National Bank announces the appointment of Étienne Dubuc as Executive Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Markets. Mr. Dubuc will share the responsibilities of this role with Denis Girouard, the current position holder as of November 1, 2022. He will also join the Senior Leadership Team and report to Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer. Appointing a Co‑Head of Financial Markets is part of the strategy to ensure a smooth transition and develop succession.

  • Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano to join McDonald's board

    The new director will add extensive franchising and real estate experience to the fast-food company's board.

  • VSP Vision names Thomas Burkhardt president of Marchon Eyewear

    VSP Vision has promoted a new president of its glasses frames subsidiary. The Rancho Cordova-based vision care giant announced Thursday that Thomas Burkhardt has stepped into the role of president of Marchon Eyewear Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of designer eyewear and sunglasses. "From growing brands and organizations globally, to transforming and elevating multibillion-dollar retail sales brands, to expertise in product development, operations, licensing and more, Thomas has the experience and a proven record of leadership over his 25 years of working in the consumer goods, fashion and eyewear industries," VSP Chief Operating Officer Earnie Franklin said, in a statement.

  • Industry Moves: Canada Goose Names Larry Li as President of China + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Elon Musk and America's Highest Paid Bosses' Salaries Revealed

    For the fourth straight year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the highest paid CEO in America. This week, Bloomberg unveiled a list of the top paid CEOs in the country, with the controversial boss still on top. According to the publication, while 9-figure salaries used to be a rarity, they are becoming the norm in corporate America with over 30 public-company executives with contracts topping $100 million in value at the end of fiscal 2021. "The top dozen packages all surpassed $200 million. A couple sho

  • UF provost said he removed Honors Program director: Decision 'was mine, and I stand by it'

    The removal of UF Honors Program Director Mark Law comes days before the start of the semester.

  • Stocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A sobering tone took over Wall Street after a rally that added $7 trillion to the stock market, with traders bracing for hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials at the Jackson Hole retreat later this week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of th