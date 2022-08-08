U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Four New Hires

RH CPAs, PLLC
·2 min read
RH CPAs, PLLC
RH CPAs, PLLC

Greensboro, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce four new hires. Ben Southern, Will Southern and Steven Montesano are incoming Audit Associates; Darren Hall is an incoming Tax Manager.

Ben Southern is an incoming Audit Associate in RH’s Lexington office. Ben Southern is a native of Mocksville, N.C. and graduated from Campbell University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting.

Will Southern joins RH’s Lexington office as an incoming Audit Associate. Will Southern is a 2022 graduate of Campbell University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting. He is a native of Mocksville, N.C.

Montesano is an incoming Audit Associate in RH’s Lexington office. He holds a degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is from San Jose, C.A.

Hall joins RH’s Charlotte office as an incoming Tax Manager. Hall is a graduate of the University of Maine with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in accounting. He is originally from St. Albans, M.E., but now lives in Charlotte. Hall is in his 33rd year of public accounting.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such talented and motivated individuals as Ben, Will, Steven and Darren,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are deeply committed to growing our team across our offices, and excited to add team members with experience and those just starting out in the field. We are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

“The continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC
RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###

CONTACT: Lucy Dunham RLF Communications ldunham@rlfcommunications.com (336) 553-1802


