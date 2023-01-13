U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces New Audit Manager Hire

RH CPAs, PLLC
·1 min read
RH CPAs, PLLC
RH CPAs, PLLC

Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce a new hire. Leane Rafalko is an incoming Audit Manager in RH’s Lexington office.

Rafalko is a native of Scranton, PA., and holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting degree from the University of Scranton, as well as a Certified Financial Examiner (CFE) certification from the Society of Financial Examiners and an Associate of Captive Insurance (ACI) designation from the International Center for Captive Insurance Education.

“RH CPAs is excited to work with someone as dedicated and motivated as Leane,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are deeply committed to adding to our growing team, and thrilled to welcome team members with proven professional successes like Leane. Leane joining our team is a testament to the way our firm operates.”

“RH CPAs’ continued growth, which has been explosive recently, is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.


###

CONTACT: Lucy Dunham RLF Communications ldunham@rlfcommunications.com (336) 553-1802


