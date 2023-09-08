RH (RH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, RH (RH) reported revenue of $800.48 million, down 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.93, compared to $8.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $777.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was +49.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries : 68 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.5.

Stores Count - End of period : 82 versus 81.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Revenues- Non-furniture : $239.88 million versus $235.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Revenues- Furniture: $560.60 million compared to the $534.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of RH have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

