U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,278.75
    -3.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.00
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    -0.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.80
    +7.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -0.0300 (-0.70%)
     

  • Vix

    14.40
    -0.05 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2497
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2780
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,228.50
    +473.96 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.31
    +6.90 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,441.72
    +15.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,681.31
    -309.77 (-0.94%)
     
PROGRAMMING ALERT:

NEXT, a new series by Yahoo Finance, debuts Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. ET

RH (RH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended July 2023, RH (RH) reported revenue of $800.48 million, down 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.93, compared to $8.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $777.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63, the EPS surprise was +49.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries: 68 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.5.

  • Stores Count - End of period: 82 versus 81.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Revenues- Non-furniture: $239.88 million versus $235.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Revenues- Furniture: $560.60 million compared to the $534.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for RH here>>>

Shares of RH have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research