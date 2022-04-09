Rhamnolipids Market Size to Grow by USD 35.86 Million | 39% of the market growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rhamnolipids market size is expected to increase by USD 35.86 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. 39% of the growth is likely to originate from Europe. The rhamnolipids market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rhamnolipids Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The growing demand for personal care products is one of the key drivers supporting the rhamnolipids market growth. Rhamnolipids are mainly used in the dispersion of color pigments in lipsticks and make-up products. They also help in dispersing perfumes in aftershaves, toilet water, hair lotions, and shaving creams. Hence, such factors will boost the demand for rhamnolipids and thereby foster the growth of the global rhamnolipids market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and policies is one of the factors hindering the rhamnolipids market growth. The governments of various countries, such as the US, and Germany, along with several environmental associations, have set certain regulations on the use of rhamnolipids in various applications as it is not environment friendly.

Key Market Segment Highlights

The rhamnolipids market analysis includes segmentation by type (mono rhamnolipids and di rhamnolipids) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mono rhamnolipids type segment held the largest market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide application t in many industries, including petroleum, food, agriculture, and bioremediation.

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the rhamnolipids market in Europe. High consumer preference for bio-based liquid detergents over synthetic powdered detergents will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global rhamnolipids market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rhamnolipids market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rhamnolipids market covers the following areas:

Rhamnolipids Market Sizing

Rhamnolipids Market Forecast

Rhamnolipids Market Analysis

Market Vendor Landscape

The rhamnolipids market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing high-quality, innovative products for rhamnolipids to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies like AGAE Technologies LLC offer rhamnolipids that include surfactants that enhance cleaning efficiency, emulsification, wetting, dispersion, solubility, stabilization, foaming, defoaming, and lubricity of water-based compositions.



Companies Mentioned

AGAE Technologies LLC

Biotensidon GmbH

Carbosynth Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Glycosurf.com

Jeneil Biotech Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Logos Technologies LLC

Merck KGaA

Rhamnolipid Inc.

Stepan Co.

TeeGene Biotech Ltd.

TensioGreen Technology Corp.

