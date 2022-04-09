U.S. markets closed

Rhamnolipids Market Size to Grow by USD 35.86 Million | 39% of the market growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rhamnolipids market size is expected to increase by USD 35.86 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. 39% of the growth is likely to originate from Europe. The rhamnolipids market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rhamnolipids Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate analysis. Read our Free Sample Report!

Key Market Dynamics

  • The growing demand for personal care products is one of the key drivers supporting the rhamnolipids market growth. Rhamnolipids are mainly used in the dispersion of color pigments in lipsticks and make-up products. They also help in dispersing perfumes in aftershaves, toilet water, hair lotions, and shaving creams. Hence, such factors will boost the demand for rhamnolipids and thereby foster the growth of the global rhamnolipids market during the forecast period.

  • Stringent regulations and policies is one of the factors hindering the rhamnolipids market growth. The governments of various countries, such as the US, and Germany, along with several environmental associations, have set certain regulations on the use of rhamnolipids in various applications as it is not environment friendly.

View Report Outlook for Additional Information on Each of the factors influencing the market growth

Key Market Segment Highlights

The rhamnolipids market analysis includes segmentation by type (mono rhamnolipids and di rhamnolipids) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The mono rhamnolipids type segment held the largest market share in 2021. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its wide application t in many industries, including petroleum, food, agriculture, and bioremediation.

  • 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the rhamnolipids market in Europe. High consumer preference for bio-based liquid detergents over synthetic powdered detergents will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for More Insights on Each Contributing Segment

Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global rhamnolipids market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rhamnolipids market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rhamnolipids market covers the following areas:

Rhamnolipids Market Sizing
Rhamnolipids Market Forecast
Rhamnolipids Market Analysis

Market Vendor Landscape

The rhamnolipids market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing high-quality, innovative products for rhamnolipids to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies like AGAE Technologies LLC offer rhamnolipids that include surfactants that enhance cleaning efficiency, emulsification, wetting, dispersion, solubility, stabilization, foaming, defoaming, and lubricity of water-based compositions.

Companies Mentioned

  • AGAE Technologies LLC

  • Biotensidon GmbH

  • Carbosynth Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Glycosurf.com

  • Jeneil Biotech Inc.

  • Kaneka Corp.

  • Logos Technologies LLC

  • Merck KGaA

  • Rhamnolipid Inc.

  • Stepan Co.

  • TeeGene Biotech Ltd.

  • TensioGreen Technology Corp.

Speak to our Analysts for a customized report on each vendor insights and strategic initiatives

Related Reports:

Benzoic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rhamnolipids Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 35.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.02

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGAE Technologies LLC, Biotensidon GmbH, Carbosynth Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Glycosurf.com, Jeneil Biotech Inc., Kaneka Corp., Logos Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Rhamnolipid Inc., Stepan Co., TeeGene Biotech Ltd., and TensioGreen Technology Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Mono-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Di-rhamnolipids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGAE Technologies LLC

  • 10.4 Biotensidon GmbH

  • 10.5 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.6 Glycosurf.com

  • 10.7 Jeneil Biotech Inc.

  • 10.8 Kaneka Corp.

  • 10.9 Logos Technologies LLC

  • 10.10 Rhamnolipid Inc.

  • 10.11 Stepan Co.

  • 10.12 TeeGene Biotech Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhamnolipids-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-35-86-million--39-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe-technavio-301520136.html

SOURCE Technavio

