U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,799.00
    +192.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,518.75
    +77.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.00
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.25
    +0.45 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0870
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,789.45
    -1,180.69 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.98
    -63.77 (-5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.53
    +60.33 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RedHill Biopharma Accelerates Ongoing U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Study of Once-Daily Oral RHB-107 in Non-Hospitalized Patients with South African Approval

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved the Phase 2/3 study of once-daily orally-administered RHB-107 (upamostat) for patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospital care

-

Number of U.S. sites for the study has also been expanded

-

RHB-107, a novel antiviral serine protease inhibitor targeting human cell factors, is expected to be effective against emerging viral variants

-

RHB-107 is being developed as a potential treatment with a simple once-daily oral pill in the early course of COVID-19

-

In parallel RedHill's leading oral COVID-19 therapeutic, opaganib, is being evaluated in a global Phase 2/3 study in 475 patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, with top-line results upcoming

TEL AVIV, ISREAL and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / RedHill Biopharma Ltd.(Nasdaq:RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that South Africa has joined the U.S. in approving the Phase 2/3 study with novel, once-daily, orally-administered pill RHB-107 (upamostat) [1] for non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic COVID-19. The study is already ongoing in the U.S., with expansion of study sites underway to further accelerate recruitment.

RHB-107 is a novel antiviral drug candidate that targets human serine proteases involved in preparing the spike protein for viral entry into target cells. Because it is host-cell targeted, RHB-107 is expected to also be effective against emerging viral variants with mutations in the spike protein. RHB-107 has demonstrated strong inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 viral replication in an in vitro human bronchial epithelial cell model. RHB-107 has a strong clinical safety and biodistribution profile, demonstrated in previous clinical studies, including several Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies in different indications, in approximately 200 patients.

"South Africa continues to face an onslaught of COVID-19 that is claiming many lives and causing significant distress to the healthcare system. South Africa, along with the U.S. and rest of the world, urgently need the ability to easily and effectively treat COVID-19 and its variants, both inside and outside the hospital setting," said Terry F. Plasse MD, Medical Director at RedHill. "As clearly highlighted recently by the Director of NIAID, it is important to be able to treat patients early in the course of the disease to prevent progression to more severe symptoms. The approval of this study in South Africa, along with the expansion of study sites in the U.S., are aimed at accelerating our efforts to bring RedHill's two novel, oral compounds that cover the spectrum of COVID-19 disease severity, RHB-107 and opaganib, to patients across the world."

The Phase 2/3 study ( NCT04723527 ) with RHB-107 is aimed at evaluating treatment in patients with symptomatic COVID-19 early in the course of the disease, with a simple once-daily oral treatment that can be prescribed and used in the largest, non-hospitalized, patient population. The study is a 2-part, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RHB-107. The study is designed for dose selection and to evaluate time to sustained recovery from illness as the primary endpoint. Patients are also tested for specific viral strain.

In parallel, top-line results are upcoming from the opaganib[2]global 475-patient Phase 2/3 study in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 - RedHill's other advanced COVID-19 oral drug candidate.

About RHB-107 (upamostat)
RHB-107 is a proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered antiviral, that targets human serine proteases involved in preparing the spike protein for viral entry into target cells. RHB-107 targets human cell factors involved in preparing the spike protein for viral entry into target cells and is therefore expected to be effective against emerging viral variants with mutations in the spike protein. RHB-107 is being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 study for treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require inpatient care. In addition, RHB-107 has potential in several indications in oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal disease. RHB-107 has undergone several Phase 1 studies and two Phase 2 studies, demonstrating its clinical safety profile in approximately 200 patients. RedHill acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to RHB-107, excluding China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao, from Germany's Heidelberg Pharmaceuticals (FSE: HPHA) (formerly WILEX AG) for all indications.

About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik ® for opioid-induced constipation in adults, Talicia ® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults, and Aemcolo ® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204 , with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib ( ABC294640) , a first - in - class, oral SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications with a Phase 2/3 program for COVID-19 and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 ( upamostat ), an oral serine protease inhibitor in a U.S. Phase 2/3 study as treatment for symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104 , with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; (v) RHB-102 , with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; and (vi) RHB - 106 , an encapsulated bowel preparation. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / https://twitter.com/RedHillBio .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that enrollment in the Company's Phase 2/3 study evaluating RHB-107 in patients with symptomatic COVID-19 will be delayed, not completed or not successful; the risk that RHB-107 and/or opaganib will not be effective against emerging viral variants with mutations in the spike protein; the risk that the Company's Phase 2/3 development program evaluating RHB-107 and/or opaganib will not be successful and that the data from this clinical study will be delayed, if at all; the risk of a delay in receiving data to support emergency use applications or in making such emergency use applications, if at all; the risk that the Company will not initiate the Phase 2/3 study for RHB-107 in certain geographies, including South Africa, will not expand this study to additional sites in the U.S and that it will not be successful and that enrollment will be delayed; the risk that COVID-19 patients treated with RHB-107 or opaganib will not show any clinical improvement; the development risks of early-stage discovery efforts for a relatively new disease, including difficulty in assessing the efficacy of RHB-107 and opaganib for the treatment of COVID-19, if at all; intense competition from other companies developing potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19; the effect of a potential occurrence of patients suffering serious adverse events using RHB-107, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts, and the timing of the commercial launch of its commercial products and ones it may acquire or develop in the future; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials (iii) the extent and number and type of additional studies that the Company may be required to conduct and the Company's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing, clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's therapeutic candidates and Talicia ® ; (v) the Company's ability to successfully commercialize and promote Movantik ® , Talicia ® and Aemcolo ® ; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) the Company's ability to acquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercial success and build and sustain its own marketing and commercialization capabilities; (viii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of the Company's therapeutic candidates and the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials; (ix) the implementation of the Company's business model, strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; (x) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and commercial products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (xi) parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaulting in their obligations to the Company; (xii) estimates of the Company's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; (xiii) the effect of patients suffering adverse events using investigative drugs under the Company's Expanded Access Program; and (xiv) competition from other companies and technologies within the Company's industry. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Company contact:
Adi Frish
Chief Corporate & Business Development Officer
RedHill Biopharma
+972-54-6543-112
adi@redhillbio.com

Media contacts:
U.S.: Bryan Gibbs, Finn Partners
+1 212 529 2236
bryan.gibbs@finnpartners.com
UK: Amber Fennell, Consilium
+44 (0) 7739 658 783 fennell@consilium-comms.com

[1] RHB-107 (upamostat) is an investigational new drug, not available for commercial distribution in the United States.
[2] Opaganib (ABC294640) is an investigational new drug, not available for commercial distribution in the United States.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: RedHill Biopharma Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663701/RHB-107-P23-COVID-19-Study-South-Africa-Approval

Recommended Stories

  • Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

    The Valneva site in Livingston was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February.

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    September has historically been one of the worst months for the stock market. Two that come to mind are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Shares of Vertex dropped 15% on Oct. 15 after the company announced it was giving up on one of its pipeline candidates: investigational VX-814 for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) -- a genetic disease resulting in a missing liver protein.

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

    Kali Cook died in her sleep on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of coronavirus

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • How Keytruda's Latest Approval in China Boosts Merck

    Earlier this month, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced the approval of Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ). The regulatory approval comes 15 months after the drug was initially approved as a second-line monotherapy for the treatment of patients with another form of esophageal cancer. Let's examine the burden of esophageal cancer in China, the efficacy of Keytruda in treating locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal or GEJ carcinoma, and the amount of additional revenue that this label expansion could create for Keytruda.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed against the Henry Ford Health System after their vaccination mandate, which required all employees to get vaccinated, […] The post Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 20 Ways Your Grocery Store Makes You Sick

    The grocery store seems so innocent: A cabinet-filling cornucopia of sustenance for you and your family. Turns out, it contains an average soap opera's worth of secrets. As soon as you walk in the door — wait, don't grab that cart before you read this — you're presented with some pretty serious threats to your health, from secretly unhealthy products to marketing gimmicks to the stuff that lurks on the freezer door handles. That's why Eat This, Not That! Health asked top experts to reveal the wa

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi