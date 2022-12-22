RHB "Get Your Hack On" Hackathon Encourages Innovative Banking Solutions Across ASEAN

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Get Your Hack On (GYHO) hackathon initiative by RHB Banking Group (RHB) returns this year with an ASEAN edition to unearth new innovative solutions that can revolutionise customers' banking experience across the Southeast Asian region. RHB, having a strong presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Lao PDR, is calling on great tech talents from all over the region to showcase their talents in tech, design and business development by competing in this 48-hour coding hackathon.

RHB GYHO Asean 2023 is now open for registration.

This year's Get Your Hack On ASEAN Edition 2023 virtual hackathon will be held from 13th to 15th January, with the grand finals happening on the 28th of January 2023. Tech innovators are evaluated based on their abilities in developing unique ideation for innovative banking solutions, originality and good design, as well as their technical ability to execute the proposed solutions.

Ryan Teoh, Group Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of RHB Banking Group said, "A key success driver in RHB's digital innovation is our willingness to invest in the right people with the right digital skillsets. Since our first hackathon in 2021, we have seen increasing momentum in digital and technology innovativeness from participants. By extending our reach throughout the region, we look forward to encouraging even more tech innovators to showcase new and exciting ideas and solutions at this edition of RHB Get Your Hack On."

RHB GYHO is a platform that creates great opportunities for tech talents and offers business opportunities to those with the ability to develop amazing new solutions and prototypes that can revolutionise the banking experience. This platform also provides career opportunities to talents who successfully demonstrate their resolve towards new customer-centric ideation, a strong customer-first culture, and a clear focus on resolving frictions and customer pain points.



RHB GYHO ASEAN Edition 2023 offers attractive cash prizes of more than USD10,000 in total. The Champions will walk away with USD5,000, while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will receive USD2,500 and USD1,000 respectively, with other consolation prizes and special awards as well.

For more information on RHB GYHO ASEAN EDITION 2023, please visit https://jomhack.com/rhbgyhoasean/ and sign up before 9th January 2023.

SOURCE RHB Banking Group