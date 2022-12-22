U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,913.25
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,616.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,364.00
    +29.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.30
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.99
    +0.70 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    -1.43 (-6.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9330
    -0.3910 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,843.09
    -31.99 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.69
    +1.46 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.56
    +34.24 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

RHB "Get Your Hack On" Hackathon Encourages Innovative Banking Solutions Across ASEAN

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Get Your Hack On (GYHO) hackathon initiative by RHB Banking Group (RHB) returns this year with an ASEAN edition to unearth new innovative solutions that can revolutionise customers' banking experience across the Southeast Asian region. RHB, having a strong presence in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Lao PDR, is calling on great tech talents from all over the region to showcase their talents in tech, design and business development by competing in this 48-hour coding hackathon.

RHB GYHO Asean 2023 is now open for registration.
RHB GYHO Asean 2023 is now open for registration.

This year's Get Your Hack On ASEAN Edition 2023 virtual hackathon will be held from 13th to 15th January, with the grand finals happening on the 28th of January 2023. Tech innovators are evaluated based on their abilities in developing unique ideation for innovative banking solutions, originality and good design, as well as their technical ability to execute the proposed solutions.

Ryan Teoh, Group Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer of RHB Banking Group said, "A key success driver in RHB's digital innovation is our willingness to invest in the right people with the right digital skillsets. Since our first hackathon in 2021, we have seen increasing momentum in digital and technology innovativeness from participants. By extending our reach throughout the region, we look forward to encouraging even more tech innovators to showcase new and exciting ideas and solutions at this edition of RHB Get Your Hack On."

RHB GYHO is a platform that creates great opportunities for tech talents and offers business opportunities to those with the ability to develop amazing new solutions and prototypes that can revolutionise the banking experience. This platform also provides career opportunities to talents who successfully demonstrate their resolve towards new customer-centric ideation, a strong customer-first culture, and a clear focus on resolving frictions and customer pain points.

RHB GYHO ASEAN Edition 2023 offers attractive cash prizes of more than USD10,000 in total. The Champions will walk away with USD5,000, while the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will receive USD2,500 and USD1,000 respectively, with other consolation prizes and special awards as well.

For more information on RHB GYHO ASEAN EDITION 2023, please visit https://jomhack.com/rhbgyhoasean/ and sign up before 9th January 2023.

SOURCE RHB Banking Group

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesEurope’s la

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

    Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States and travel is set to soar for its holiday season. Brent crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.16%, to $82.33 at 0713 GMT, extending gains of around 2.7% from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.22%, to $78.46 a barrel.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Cancellation of Stock Options

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate J

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • The Secure 2.0 Act Is Nearing the Finish Line in Congress. Here’s What’s in the Retirement Bill.

    A bipartisan agreement on omnibus government-funding legislation includes a bill that would promote retirement savings and raise the age required minimum distributions begin.

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • Should You Invest in SAP SE (SAP)?

    Brown Capital Management, an investment management company, released its “The Brown Capital Management International All Company Strategy” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy returned -9.08% in the quarter compared to a -9.80% return for the MSCI AC World ex US Index. Global uncertainty in the stock market […]

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • China Buys a Record Amount of Russian LNG as Oil And Coal Purchases Also Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas last month, while sales of crude oil and coal also surged as other buyers shunned Russian energy products as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysT

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Corporate China struggles with supply snags, demand slump as COVID cases spread

    As China's massive wave of COVID-19 infections begins its march across a country roughly the size of Europe, the ripple effect on business is accelerating. From its original epicentre in the north, including the capital Beijing, COVID-19 infections are spreading throughout the country and cases are impeding workforces in manufacturing belts, including the Yangtze River Delta, near Shanghai. Retail and financial services businesses have been hard hit by a shortage of staff, with manufacturers not far behind, according to an international business organisation operating in China.