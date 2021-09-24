$RHCO - RHCO ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MEZZOFY

Hong Kong, China, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a Venture Capital Corporation, active in the Fintech, Online Payment and E-commerce industries, today announced that its wholly- owned subsidiaries, OkeApp and OkePay, have signed a Collaboration Agreement with Mezzofy, a leading Digital Coupon Platform in Asia. The strategic partnership would integrate existing Mezzofy merchants into OkeApp and OkePay instantly.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Mezzofy ( www.mezzofy.com ) has led the transformation of the coupon industry over the last seven years. As a coupon solution provider for merchants, developers and marketers, Mezzofy has established a strong foothold in the Asian coupon market, and merchants are using Mezzofy app worldwide to issue coupons. The merchant base includes many well-known brands such as, MasterCard, Maxim’s Group, Starbucks, Giorgio Armani, GS1, NTT, Loreal, YSL and the list is growing every day. Mezzofy has handled an estimated 300 million coupons, which has a value of over 30 billion HK dollars, through over 10,000 outlets.

The collaboration will allow OkeApp to have full access to Mezzofy’s merchant base, and Mezzofy will assist in the integration between OkeApp and the merchants. RHCO originally forecasted to sign between 8,000 and 10,000 new merchants on the OkeApp platform within the next twelve months in Hong Kong, which will eventually bring 4 million payment transactions per month. With this strategic partnership with Mezzofy, OkeApp will speed up the process of onboarding merchants. It will also further optimize the utilization of OkePay, a comprehensive back-end Payment Platform operated by RHCO, which accepts standard credit and debit cards, such as Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, UnionPay, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay and other mobile wallets and e-vouchers.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, “Mezzofy is the most successful digital coupon platform globally, and we are excited to partner with Mezzofy. The collaboration not only brings OkeApp their existing merchants but will definitely realize OkeApp and Mezzofy’s potential to achieve an even higher level by joining forces.”

The newest version of OkeApp is available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Readen Holding Corp. is a publicly traded Venture Capital Corporation, with major holdings in the Fintech Industry and has been increasing its investment in E-commerce and E-payment sectors, such as:

www.okepay.biz

www.readies.biz

www.oktoken.biz

www.okepartners.com

www.neckermanndirect.eu

www.twopercent.hk

www.fligrofood.com

In addition, RHCO is a Hong Kong-based publicly traded investment company, with an operating history now spanning nearly 70 years. Its focus is to seek opportunities to acquire and grow businesses to generate sustainable cash flow and attractive returns over the long term, creating value for its shareholders. Readen Holding Corporation has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information, please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

Contact

Readen Holding Corp.

info@readenholdingcorp.com

+852 3950 5911

Attachments



