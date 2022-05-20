U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.75
    +29.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,389.00
    +187.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,997.00
    +118.75 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,792.00
    +17.10 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.98
    -1.23 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.70
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    -1.61 (-5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0970
    +0.3030 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,301.73
    +1,232.23 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.07
    +22.84 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,712.36
    +309.52 (+1.17%)
     

Rhenium Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR - 10.12% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Application and Geography

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhenium Market size is expected to grow by USD 80.27 million at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period. The increased demand for aerospace engines is one of the major factors driving the rhenium industry forward. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Sample Report of the Rhenium Market Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rhenium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rhenium Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rhenium market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

The Top Key Players of the Rhenium Market are covered as:

  • American Elements

  • ESPI Metals

  • Freeport McMoRan Inc.

  • H. Cross Co.

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Hoganas AB

  • KGHM Polska Miedz SA

  • Leading Edge Metals and Alloys Inc.

  • MOLYMET SA

  • Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Co.

  • Nova Resources B.V.

  • Ossila Ltd.

  • Remet UK Ltd.

  • Rhenium Alloys Inc.

  • Ultramet

  • Umicore NV

Get in touch for any queries before you make a call to purchase the Rhenium Market report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46596

Key Market Segmentation

  • Rhenium Market Split by Application

  • Rhenium Market Split by Geography

The superalloys category will grow its rhenium market share significantly. The superalloys application sector of the worldwide rhenium market was the largest, owing to the fact that superalloys are utilized to make both jet engines and industrial gas turbine fan blades.

The demand for rhenium is rising globally as the aviation and automotive industries expand. Rhenium is primarily produced in Chile, the United States, China, and Poland. Rhenium superalloys are utilized in the manufacture of thrusters, chambers, and nozzles in rockets, where their great heat resistance and stability are critical.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global rhenium industry by value in 2026?

  • What will be the size of the global rhenium industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global rhenium industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global rhenium market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Rhenium market research report presents critical information and factual data about the rhenium industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the rhenium market study.

The product range of the rhenium industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the rhenium market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Buy the Rhenium Market report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Download Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Vacuum Insulation Panels Market by Material, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advanced Functional Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rhenium Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 80.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 65%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Russia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

American Elements, ESPI Metals, Freeport McMoRan Inc., H. Cross Co., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Hoganas AB, KGHM Polska Miedz SA, Leading Edge Metals and Alloys Inc., MOLYMET SA, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Co., Nova Resources B.V., Ossila Ltd., Remet UK Ltd., Rhenium Alloys Inc., Ultramet, and Umicore NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Superalloys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Catalysts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Elements

  • 10.4 H. Cross Co.

  • 10.5 Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • 10.6 Hoganas AB

  • 10.7 KGHM Polska Miedz SA

  • 10.8 MOLYMET SA

  • 10.9 Remet UK Ltd.

  • 10.10 Rhenium Alloys Inc.

  • 10.11 Ultramet

  • 10.12 Umicore NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations


About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhenium-market-analysis-global-industry-trends--forecast-cagr---10-12-by-2026--technavio-segmentation-based-on-application-and-geography-301550296.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Public Health Agency of Canada Confirms 2 cases of Monkeypox

    The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is working with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health authorities in the province of Quebec to investigate potential exposure and contacts of a case of monkeypox recently identified in the United States (U.S.). The U.S. citizen had recently travelled to Canada from the U.S. The individual travelled by private transportation and may have been infected before or during his visit to Montreal, Quebec.

  • BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Investing in Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) three years ago would have delivered you a 139% gain

    Michael Hill International Limited ( ASX:MHJ ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 21% in...

  • IMF urges Asia to be mindful of spillover risks from tightening

    Asian economies must be mindful of spillover risks as a decade of unconventional easing policies by major central banks is withdrawn faster than expected, International Monetary Fund(IMF) Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said. This risk applied particularly to the most vulnerable economies, said Okamura, without naming them. Asian economies faced a choice between supporting growth with more stimulus and withdrawing it to stabilise debt and inflation, he said.

  • Samsung leader Lee excused from trial hearing as Biden to tour S.Korea chip plant

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee has been excused from attending an accounting fraud trial hearing on Friday, a court spokesperson said, as he is expected to host the U.S. President's tour of a semiconductor plant in South Korea. Although the defendant's attendance is required as a rule to ensure his right to defend, the Seoul Central District Court granted Lee's request to not attend as witnesses' testimony can be recorded and the defendant notified, the spokesperson said. Lee is expected to be accompanying U.S. President Joe Biden during his tour of the world's largest semiconductor plant located in the city of Pyeongtaek about 50 km (30 miles) from Seoul, South Korean media have said.

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022

    Hydrocarbon production in the Permian Basin’s top producing play is set to break records in 2022, spurred by high oil prices and appealing well economies

  • GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

    Former GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) employee Trevon Mack prosecuted the video game retail company in a proposed class-action lawsuit for allegedly violating New York Labor Law, the Polygon reports. Mack and his lawyer asserted that GameStop workers qualify as “manual laborers,” suggesting that 25% of their jobs require manual labor, like organizing stockrooms, moving packages, and standing for a long shift. GameStop allegedly pays their workers every other week, violating the New York Labor Law Sec

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Prog

  • Microsoft Has a Nice Surprise for Employees

    In 1977, the song "Take This Job and Shove It" hit number one on the country music charts and stayed there for two weeks. Today's workers may not know the song, but many of them are probably familiar with the sentiment. Microsoft recently told staffers it intends to raise compensation.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • American Airlines gets favorable antitrust verdict, and $1 in damages

    A federal jury on Thursday ruled in favor of American Airlines Group Inc in its long-running lawsuit accusing flight booking service Sabre Corp of charging excessive fees and suppressing competition, but awarded the carrier just $1 in damages. The antitrust case had originally been brought by US Airways in 2011, two years before it merged with Fort Worth, Texas-based American. US Airways had alleged that Sabre impeded travel agents and others from using less expense alternatives for booking seats, and imposed an unduly restrictive distribution agreement.

  • As deadlines loom, Russia says EU gas clients open payment accounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Half of Russian gas giant Gazprom's 54 clients have opened accounts at Gazprombank, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, as European companies approach imminent payment deadlines. Companies in the European Union have been trying to confirm for weeks how they can legally buy Russian gas, after Moscow demanded foreign buyers start paying in roubles and cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to do so. Russia has said foreign companies need to open two accounts to comply with its new payment mechanism - one for foreign currency, and one for roubles - and European companies need to complete any currency conversion within 48 hours.

  • Caterpillar looking to hire 50 in new divisional office in Las Colinas

    The manufacturer is up and running in its divisional office in Las Colinas. Here’s a look at what employees do there and who they’re aiming to hire.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Propel Fuels sues petroleum giant, alleging theft of trade secrets

    Sacramento-based renewable fuel retailer Propel Fuels Inc. has filed suit against Phillips 66 Co., alleging that the Houston-based oil giant misappropriated Propel's trade secrets during due diligence for an acquisition that never occurred.

  • Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know

    With bonds and stocks selling off side by side, retirees may have a reason to fear their well-diversified portfolios may not prove enough for retirement. Fixed-income investments are experiencing one of the worst years in decades, and stocks have fallen … Continue reading → The post Worried About Retiring During a Market Crash? Here's What You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The words "risk" and "inflation" are two words no retiree (or almost-retiree) wants to hear. Retirement is all about preserving what you've spent your working years building, and you want to feel confident that your money will be there for you until you no longer need it. Blue-chip dividend stocks can be great investments -- these companies have demonstrated decades of operating excellence, and pay dividends that give you income to live off.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.