Rhenium Production by Country: Top 10 Countries

With an impressively high melting point, superb heat resistance, and extraordinary electrical conductivity, Rhenium finds extensive use in aerospace applications, where it is incorporated into high-temperature superalloys. This metal, with an atomic number of 72 and a relative atomic mass of 178.49, possesses remarkable properties that set it apart.

Rhenium’s impressive melting point of 2233°C and boiling point of 4603°C make it highly resistant to extreme temperatures. With a density of 13310 kgm-3, Rhenium is known for its exceptional density among metals. Notably, it showcases a low electrical resistivity of 300 nΩm, combined with a high Young's modulus of 78 GPa, making it an ideal choice for applications requiring both electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. Furthermore, Rhenium exhibits a heat capacity of 25.73 J/K/mol. Despite its relatively low natural abundance of 5.3 ppm, Rhenium stands out with its excellent thermal conductivity of 23 W/m/K.

It also serves as a catalyst in various chemical reactions and plays a vital role in advanced electronics through its application in electrical contacts. Rhenium's scarcity and specialized applications contribute to its significance in the global market.

From Scarcity to Success: Global Rhenium Market

The worldwide production of Rhenium experienced a subtle decline, as the production volume dipped to approximately 59 metric tons in 2021, which decreased from the previous level of 59.3 metric tons recorded in 2020.

Rhenium continues to play a vital role in jet engines and turbine blades, as well as finding applications in catalysts for oil refining within the petrochemical sector. Moreover, the healthcare industry utilizes Rhenium in various capacities, despite its overall decrease in demand.

According to the "Global Rhenium Market 2022-2026" report, the Rhenium market is projected to witness substantial growth, with its market share anticipated to grow by $80.27 million by 2026. This growth is expected to occur at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.12% from 2021 to 2026. The market structure of the Rhenium industry is fragmented, with various players operating in the market.

Technavio notes that the industry has shown a year-on-year growth of 12.38%, indicating a positive upward trend. In terms of regional analysis, the Rhenium market encompasses North America, Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific), South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest market share, contributing approximately 65% to the overall market. Key consumer countries driving the demand for Rhenium include the United States, Canada, China, Russia, and Germany.

Prominent Rhenium Market Trends To Watch

As the market for Rhenium continues to evolve, several key trends are expected to shape its trajectory. These trends include:

Aerospace demand boost: Increasingly, Rhenium alloys are sought after in the aerospace and aviation sectors due to their heat resistance and mechanical strength.

Energy sector advancements: Rhenium catalysts are gaining traction in fuel cells and hydrogen production, aligning with the growing demand for renewable energy technologies.

Electronics integration: Rhenium's excellent electrical and thermal conductivity properties make it valuable in microelectronics and semiconductors, catering to the expanding electronics industry.

Catalyst significance: Rhenium catalysts are finding wider applications in the chemical industry, particularly in petroleum refining, aromatics production, and catalytic reforming.

Healthcare sector driving Rhenium-188 demand: The growing use of Rhenium-188 in the healthcare industry is set to generate promising opportunities for the Rhenium market in the foreseeable future.

Rhenium-188 in nuclear medicine: Derived from the tungsten-188 generator, Rhenium-188 is a powerful radioisotope emitting high-energy radiation. It is extensively employed in nuclear medicine to produce radiopharmaceuticals used in therapeutic applications such as oncology, interventional radiology, cardiology, and other treatments.

Rhenium Production by Country: Top 10 Countries

Methodology

Our assessment of Rhenium production among various countries involved a meticulous ranking methodology. To ensure the utmost reliability and accuracy of our findings, we extensively researched data from trusted sources such as The United States Geological Survey (USGS).

By utilizing production percentages from E3S Web of Conferences, we calculated the production output of France and Germany specifically for the year 2020. We then ranked the countries in ascending order according to their actual Rhenium production quantities, measured in metric tons.

10. Armenia

Metric Tons: 0.26

Armenia is known for its significant production of the rare metal Rhenium, especially for aerospace and defense industries utilization. The country's major Rhenium production is concentrated from the Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine. Armenia's geological conditions and its abundant reserves of copper and molybdenum make it an ideal location for the production of Rhenium. The country's Rhenium production has played a vital role in boosting its economy and making it a significant player in the global metals market.

9. Kazakhstan

Metric Tons: 1

Kazakhstan's Rhenium production remained consistent at 1 metric ton in both 2015 and 2016, and this level was maintained in 2021 as well. The country implements a Rhenium recovery process that involves utilizing a sulphuric acid scrubbing solution. A noteworthy aspect of Kazakhstan's Rhenium production is the copper concentrates discovered in Zhezkazgan, which contain up to 30 grams per ton (g/t) of Rhenium.

These deposits are globally recognized as the richest known sources of Rhenium. The abundance of Rhenium in these copper concentrates highlights the significant role played by Kazakhstan in meeting the demand for this valuable element, which finds applications in various industrial sectors.

8. China

Metric Tons: 2.5

Many producers in China have traditionally used the Kennecott Process for Rhenium extraction; there is an exception with Jiangxi Copper Corporation. The Kennecott Process has been widely used in the industry for over 40 years to extract Rhenium.

In this process, exhaust gasses from the molybdenum roasting circuit are washed with water to produce perrhenic acid. The solution is then treated with chemicals like NaOH and Ca(ClO)2 to remove contaminants and adjust the pH. The solution undergoes ion exchange processing, where a resin adsorbs the Rhenium, which is later stripped using hydrochloric acid. The recovered Rhenium can further undergo purification steps, including recrystallization.

Jiangxi Copper Corporation, which was the largest Rhenium producer in China in 2016, has developed and implemented its own production process. Their method includes solvent extraction of the scrubbing liquid, stripping of the organic solvent, purification, and crystallization of NH4ReO4, resulting in a Rhenium yield of up to 92%. Therefore, while the majority of Chinese producers employ the Kennecott Process, Jiangxi Copper Corporation has adopted a different approach to Rhenium recovery.

7. Republic of Korea

Metric Tons: 2.8

According to USGS, the Republic of Korea produced approximately 2.8 metric tons of Rhenium in 2020 and 2021. South Korea's production of Rhenium underscores its industrial prowess and technological advancements. The country's emphasis on innovation and research has enabled it to become a key player in the global supply chain of this valuable metal. With a focus on meeting market demands and supporting various sectors, South Korea continues to contribute significantly to the production and availability of Rhenium worldwide.

6. France

Metric Tons: 4.24

In 2020, France produced approximately 4.24 tons of Rhenium. The country has emerged as one of the leading producers of Rhenium products within Western Europe. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the expansion of the aerospace industry, a thriving automotive sector, increased applications in the biomedical field, and the utilization of Rhenium powder and salt crystals. These factors have collectively contributed to the notable increase in Rhenium production within France.

