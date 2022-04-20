U.S. markets closed

Rhenyx Brings a Safe Way to Invest in Cryptocurrencies

RHENYX
·4 min read
RHENYX
RHENYX

Rhenyx has launched a set of tools to make crypto trading simple and user-friendly

Mykolaiv, Ukraine, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhenyx, a crypto trading platform has launched a set of tools to make crypto trading simple and user-friendly for all. Cryptocurrencies are a diverse ecosystem with a lot to learn, and with new tokens and ideas introduced each day, keeping up becomes a tad difficult sometimes. But that shouldn’t keep anyone from trading, right? To overcome this barrier, users need a simple and user-friendly platform, and Rhenyx does just that by allowing users to not just effectively trade in crypto currency but also get used to the idea.


Every platform out there provides the same bunch of tools and features to investors, but finally, someone has taken things a step further and plans to revolutionise trading. Rhenyx believes in transparency and intends to uncomplicate and present even the most complicated of the ideas to users.

And, with the cryptocurrency ecosystem itself being no cakewalk, there’s first a need to get users acquainted with the intricacies of trading. This can only be achieved by keeping things as simple as possible and providing them enough time to understand without losing money in the process. To meet that objective, Rhenyx offers a free demo account to everyone who registers on their platform.

How does the demo account work on Rhenyx?

A demo account is similar to a real account, the only difference being that users wouldn’t be trading with real money. Everything else would be just the same. Users will have access to the charts and indicators, can invest in cryptocurrencies that show real potential, and in the process get used to trading.

As soon as anyone registers on Rhenyx, the demo account will activate with R$10,000 in it. When they run out of funds or have gotten acquainted with the trading, they can switch to a real one right away.

Why should I create an account on Rhenyx?

That’s a perfectly valid question. With there being a plethora of platforms, why choose Rhenyx? The main benefit, as already known, is the demo account. Apart from that, it has a user-friendly interface, effective tools, offers end-to-end encryption to ensure security, and has a dedicated team to answer every query.

That’s the technical aspect, but as trading is being discussed, it’s imperative to mention how it enhances feasibility. To create an account on Rhenyx, users only need a valid email address. It doesn’t require a bunch of documents, and neither does it ask anyone to fill out lengthy forms. Rhenyx has kept the registration process really simple and quick.

To get started, users can add as little as R$50 to their account and make a minimum investment of just R$2. It offers a bunch of ways to deposit money, PIX or a bank slip can also be used. Also, the minimum withdrawal amount is capped at just R$5. These aspects highlight the core idea of Rhenyx that investments are for all, and there shouldn’t be any unrealistic conditions or limits.

What do others say about Rhenyx?

Though Rhenyx is still new in the market, investors trading on the platform are nothing but satisfied, and this is pretty much evident through the reviews. Customer satisfaction is undoubtedly their top priority.

Several new investors who were unable to find the right platform to trade in crypto, found Rhenyx to be the one-stop destination for all their needs and have been nothing but thrilled ever since they registered. The tools and indicators provided are effective, investments are quick, and the withdrawal of funds is seamless.

Users may come across a bunch of bad reviews as did I while writing this review but there is something they have to understand. No platform was released in the perfect state. It made changes as per the user’s demands, adapted according to the technological advancements, and Rhenyx too is working along the same lines.

What is Rhenyx Black?

Rhenyx also offers a Black club to investors who trade regularly on the platform. Here, it’s not just the amount deposited but also the frequency and volume of transactions that are considered before becoming eligible to be a member of Rhenyx Black.

Once after becoming a member, there are several benefits attached to it. Users own a Rhenyx Black card, get exclusive and exciting offers, have a dedicated account manager, and VIP support.

So, if users have been looking for the right platform, do give Rhenyx a try. There’s no harm in trying the demo account, and if it is not useful, there is always the option to switch. At least with Rhenyx, users don’t have to start trading with real funds right away, so that’s always the added advantage.

Registering early on the platform offers several benefits, so it is pretty much an early bird catches the worm situation here. To register, go to this link, fill out the details, and start trading in crypto.

Learn more about Rhenyx at rhenyx.com

Media Contact Info:

Company: RHENYX

Contact Person : Ammy Winderfield

Official Email: support@rhenyx.com

City: Mykolaiv

Country: Ukraine

Website: https://rhenyx.com/


Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


