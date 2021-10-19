U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Rheology Modifiers Market Size to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.0%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market. Based on distribution channel, the indirect segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global rheology modifiers market was estimated at $7.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $11.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market. On the other hand, fluctuating crude oil prices restrain the growth to some extent. However, rapid urbanization and increase in number of commercial projects are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (350 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14108

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The shutdown of manufacturing and import & export activities across the world impacted the global rheology modifiers market negatively.

  • However, as the global situation is getting better, the market is projected to revive soon.

The global rheology modifiers market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the organic segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The inorganic segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14108?reqfor=covid

Based on distribution channel, the indirect segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The direct segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global rheology modifiers market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% by 2030. The other three provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global rheology modifiers market report include Arkema, Ashland, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Byk Additives and Instruments, Element is Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, and Croda International Plc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rheology-modifiers-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


