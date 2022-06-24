U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 14.90 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from Europe | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to grow at a potential growth difference of USD 14.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The unmet needs for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth. In addition, the high cost of RA drugs is a rheumatoid arthritis drugs market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Furthermore, the patient non-adherence to treatment will emerge as a major challenge for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View Market Report Sample to Get CAGR and YOY growth variance analysis

Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA are among some of the major market participants.

  • Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as aiming at strategic collaborations and acquisitions with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing and address the demand of an expanding patient pool to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies such as AbbVie Inc. offers rheumatoid arthritis drug namely Rinvoq.

Buy this report sample now and get strategic insights on the vendors and their product offerings

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Segment Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Get Segment-based Contribution of Each Segment as you Download Report Sample

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report covers the following areas:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, vendors

Related Reports:

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Animal Health Diagnostics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 14.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.

  • 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.11 Sanofi

  • 10.12 UCB SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-90-billion--37-of-the-growth-will-originate-from-europe--technavio-301573847.html

SOURCE Technavio

