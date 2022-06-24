Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 14.90 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from Europe | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to grow at a potential growth difference of USD 14.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The unmet needs for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth. In addition, the high cost of RA drugs is a rheumatoid arthritis drugs market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Furthermore, the patient non-adherence to treatment will emerge as a major challenge for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA are among some of the major market participants.
Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as aiming at strategic collaborations and acquisitions with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing and address the demand of an expanding patient pool to compete in the market.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies such as AbbVie Inc. offers rheumatoid arthritis drug namely Rinvoq.
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Segment Highlights
Type
Geography
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report covers the following areas:
Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, vendors
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 Amgen Inc.
10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
10.6 Eli Lilly and Co.
10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.8 Johnson and Johnson
10.9 Novartis AG
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 Sanofi
10.12 UCB SA
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
