Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 14.90 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from Europe | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to grow at a potential growth difference of USD 14.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. The unmet needs for safer biologics for RA is notably driving the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth. In addition, the high cost of RA drugs is a rheumatoid arthritis drugs market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Furthermore, the patient non-adherence to treatment will emerge as a major challenge for the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as aiming at strategic collaborations and acquisitions with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing and address the demand of an expanding patient pool to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies such as AbbVie Inc. offers rheumatoid arthritis drug namely Rinvoq.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Segment Highlights

Type

Geography

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report covers the following areas:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rheumatoid arthritis drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, vendors

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cyxone AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Genor BioPharma Holding Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kangstem Biotech Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Oryn Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd., and UCB SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

