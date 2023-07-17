RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in RHI Magnesita's (LON:RHIM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RHI Magnesita is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €338m ÷ (€4.1b - €1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, RHI Magnesita has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured RHI Magnesita's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for RHI Magnesita.

How Are Returns Trending?

RHI Magnesita is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 20%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On RHI Magnesita's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what RHI Magnesita has. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 27% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

