Rhodata and Abiquo partner to offer Hybrid and Multicloud services in Chile through Abiquo's Cloud Management Platform

·3 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abiquo and Rhodata, a leading System Integrator in Chile, have signed an agreement to support Rhodata's cloud offering to provide cloud management services to a wide range of industries and sectors through Abiquo's Cloud Management Platform.

Rhodata supports companies in Chile to implement the best technologies and top-of-the-line digital transformation processes in the market, having become a leader in helping companies to adopt the most suitable technologies to optimize the use and governance of resources in the cloud.

Thanks to this new partnership, Abiquo will collaborate with Rhodata to excel in the ability to provide their customers with effective cloud services, contributing to Rhodata's core business by helping to implement the best technologies and methodologies to better achieve their goals.

In recent years, the Latin American markets have boosted cloud adoption, with high focus in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Perú and Mexico, to name a few. Due to the acceleration into cloud technologies embracement, this partnership will become very beneficial for businesses that are looking for hyper-scale cloud providers as well as those with their own private infrastructure and a need to quickly adopt hybrid cloud solutions.

"Rhodata explores the technology industry, identifying solutions that truly help solve our customers' needs. Abiquo will help us enhance our cloud offering making it easier for companies to have the unique ability to manage public and private clouds through one seamless portal," said Rodrigo Valdés, Sales Manager of Rhodata.

"Working together with Rhodata will help Abiquo spread its cloud offering into LATAM and, thus, contribute to expanding our cloud management offerings in the region while allowing Rhodata's clients to have greater management and control of their private and public clouds. Abiquo will help to improve high-quality cloud services in the Chilean market," said Ron Landthorn, Abiquo's Global Business Development Director.

"We're excited to announce our new partnership with Rhodata, which will allow Abiquo the opportunity of improving leadership on bringing new technologies' implementation in a new country. Abiquo will help Rhodata to reinforce the quality of service and the technological excellence of their solutions' delivery," said Xavier Fernández, CEO of Abiquo.

Abiquo and Rhodata will extend the variety of technological offerings in LATAM by powering hybrid and multicloud strategies in Chile.

About Abiquo

Founded in 2006 with headquarters in Barcelona, Abiquo is a leading developer of hybrid cloud management solutions.

Abiquo delivers cloud orchestration software for cloud service providers, allowing customers to quickly build and monetize cloud services while managing hybrid, private or public cloud infrastructure from one intuitive portal.

Abiquo serves the complex needs of enterprises and service providers as they advance their virtualization implementations into cloud services, adding value through greater efficiency, visibility, simplicity and control.

About Rhodata

Rhodata explores and identifies solutions in the IT industry to help customers solve problems and overcome IT challenges. The technologies selected are aligned with agility and effectiveness to better accelerate value and growth. Formed by a team of expert architects, consultants and engineers, Rhodata works with clients throughout the whole project lifecycle to assess and help them accomplish their goals and objectives.

Media contact:

Anna Marí, Marketing and Communications Director, Abiquo.

+34-935-32-15-88,

marketing@abiquo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhodata-and-abiquo-partner-to-offer-hybrid-and-multicloud-services-in-chile-through-abiquos-cloud-management-platform-301382068.html

SOURCE Abiquo Holdings, S.L.

