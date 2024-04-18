Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:RHONEMA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

The board of Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:RHONEMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 15th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, based ont he last payment, Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 7 years was MYR0.0364 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. However, Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

