Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:RHONEMA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.01

The board of Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad (KLSE:RHONEMA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 17th of July, with investors receiving MYR0.01 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.8%.

Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 34.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0364 total annually to MYR0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.5% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad has seen earnings per share falling at 5.8% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rhone Ma Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

