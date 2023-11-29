Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.03

Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.03 per share on the 12th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

Rhong Khen International Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Rhong Khen International Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0315 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.4% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Rhong Khen International Berhad has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Rhong Khen International Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Rhong Khen International Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Rhong Khen International Berhad has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Rhong Khen International Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is Rhong Khen International Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

