‘RHONY’ stars Luann De Lesseps, Dorinda Medley defend Andy Cohen amid latest lawsuit

Andy Cohen remains in the good graces of some “Real Housewives” stars amid multiple lawsuits against the reality TV kingpin.

Former “New York City” castmates Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley have come forward in defense of their one-time boss as he faces co-star’s Leah McSweeney’s damning allegations — among them that Cohen encourages the abuse of alcohol and cocaine.

According to TMZ, De Lesseps said that while partying is part of the culture of the hit franchise, no one ever forced her to take any drinks. The 68-year-old countess and cabaret singer — who has publicly battled her own substance issues — added that she doesn’t think anyone can make someone else drink.

McSweeney on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Cohen, Bravo, its affiliated producers, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.

The 41-year-old fashion designer, who starred in three seasons of the Big Apple-based franchise, has also accused the “Watch What Happens Live” host of “cocaine use with Housewives and other ‘Bravolebrities’ that he employs.” She claims the employees with whom Cohen allegedly does cocaine receive “more favorable treatment and edits [on the show].”

Meanwhile, Dorinda Medley, who starred on the show from 2015 to 2020, said she feels terrible for Cohen and questions why McSweeney returned for a second season of “RHONY” and its “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff if she felt so uncomfortable.

The 59-year-old “Make It Nice” author told TMZ that she’s had nothing but good experiences with Cohen and Bravo, adding that adults are responsible for their own actions.

A rep for Cohen told several media outlets that “the claims against Andy are completely false.”

McSweeney’s lawsuit follows recent sexual harassment suits filed by other former Housewives, including “Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville and ex-“New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo.

Cohen was also named in Nene Leakes’ 2022 lawsuit alleging a hostile and racist environment, which the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” diva later dropped.