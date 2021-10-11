U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.75
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,557.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.50
    -64.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,218.40
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.88
    +1.53 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3666
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8230
    +0.6080 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,870.36
    +1,289.92 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.14
    +37.54 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

RhoVac retains international investment bank as advisor for desired RV001 transaction

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac"), a Swedish cancer immunotherapy company, announces today, October 11, 2021, that it has retained the services of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel"), a global investment bank, as its exclusive financial adviser in connection with the planning, execution and closing of a potential transaction or partnership deal (a "transaction"). Such a transaction would be pivotal for further development and commercialisation of the company's lead drug candidate, RV001. RhoVac will seek a potential transaction assuming a positive outcome in the ongoing clinical phase IIb trial, BRaVac, in prostate cancer, which has an expected read-out in H1 2022.

RhoVac's clinical phase IIb study, BRaVac, is a placebo-controlled trial aiming to prove that the company's lead drug candidate, a RhoC based cancer vaccine called RV001, can prevent or delay the progression of advanced prostate cancer in patients with BioChemical Recurrence (BCR) after curative intent surgery or radiation therapy.

RhoVac recently announced that the BRaVac study is fully recruited and that a read-out is expected in the first half of 2022. On top of this, recently announced data from a 3-year follow-up study of the patients participating in the RV001 phase I/II study that completed in 2018, showed that patients who participated in that trial were all doing well in terms of non-progression of their cancers, and, importantly, that the RhoC specific immune response was still largely intact in this patient population three years after the last injection was administered. Given this, RhoVac is in a situation in which it must prepare itself for executing a transaction. This will be pivotal for further development and commercialisation of RV001, assuming a positive outcome of the ongoing clinical Phase IIb study. As such, RhoVac has retained the services of Stifel for the purpose of advising and assisting the company in exploring strategic alternatives for RV001.

Stifel is a full-service investment bank, operating globally. Its expertise spans sectors and products in both public and private markets. Stifel has a vast experience of both M&A and license deals in the health care sector, including several transactions in the oncology space.

RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "RhoVac is a small company, but its lead drug candidate, RV001, is potentially a very big opportunity for a larger pharmaceutical company to take through the final stages of development, possibly in several cancers, and through to executing a global launch. While our clinical phase IIb trial is still ongoing, it is vital that we plan for success. As such, we believe that with Stifel on board as advisors, we will have the best possible team in place to secure a deal that will guarantee a speedy further development of RV001, for the sake of the patients that could eventually benefit from it, and also to justly reward the RhoVac investors.

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 11-10-2021 08:37 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-retains-international-investment-bank-as-advisor-for-desired-rv001-transaction,c3430000

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3430000/1479116.pdf

Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhovac-retains-international-investment-bank-as-advisor-for-desired-rv001-transaction-301396802.html

SOURCE RhoVac

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • China Tech Stocks Extend Rebound on Relief Over Meituan Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks continued their rebound on Monday after Beijing slapped a smaller-than-expected fine on food delivery giant Meituan.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Int

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Is ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ChemoCentryx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCXI ) by taking the...

  • China Evergrande bondholders brace for Monday's coupon deadline

    Offshore bondholders of beleaguered developer China Evergrande Group were on Monday bracing for news on more than $148 million in looming bond coupon payments after the company missed two coupon deadlines last month. Evergrande's troubles have sent shockwaves across global markets and the firm has already missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29. Advisers to offshore bondholders said on Friday that they want more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer.

  • Asian Stocks Climb Amid Japan Rally; Yen Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Monday, helped by rallies in Japan and Chinese technology shares, while crude oil surged past $80 a barrel amid a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble

  • Beware Tech Stocks. They Could Be a Trap.

    The tech selloff seems to have run its course. But bond yields appear to be rising again, which means tech stocks may not be out of the woods yet.

  • Giant Fund Buys Salesforce, Canada Goose, and Walmart Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Border to Coast Pensions raised its investment in Salesforce and Canada Goose stock, initiated a position in Walmart, and slashed its Workday holdings in the third quarter.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Tesla, GM Lead 5 EV Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla is in a buy zone and GM is just below, leading five EV stocks near buy points as electric vehicle demand rises.

  • How Evergrande's Rags-to-Riches Founder Is Trying to Save His Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Four years after vying with Jack Ma for the title of Asia’s richest man, Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan’s fortune is plunging and his sprawling real estate empire is on the verge of collapse.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mo