U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.00
    +0.93 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.50
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2640
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9810
    -0.1040 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,274.85
    +1,306.41 (+4.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.87
    +31.37 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,329.05
    +547.37 (+2.04%)
     

RhoVac's phase IIb study in prostate cancer , BRaVac, failed to meet its primary endpoint

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac"), a Swedish cancer immunotherapy company, regrets to announce today on May 29th, 2022, that its phase IIb study in prostate cancer, BRaVac, in spite of the previous positive results related to the compound, failed to demonstrate RV001 (onilcamotide) superiority over placebo in preventing progression in patients with biochemical recurrence (a rise in PSA) after curative intent therapy. Progression was defined as either a doubling of PSA, clinical recurrence, or death. RhoVac will undertake a more thorough analysis of the results, and a clear plan on how to proceed will be communicated end June. The primary outcome analysis, however, regrettably offers little hope of a license or acquisition deal based on the results of this study alone.  

RhoVac started the clinical phase IIb trial (BRaVac) with the company's drug candidate, RV001 (onilcamotide) late 2019, in prostate cancer patients with biochemical recurrence (a rise in PSA) after curative intent therapy. Positive phase I/II data offered significant hope, and in November of 2020, RhoVac was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for its drug candidate in this cancer indication. The objective of the BRaVac study was to show that onilcamotide could significantly prevent or delay disease progression in these patients, something for which no standard therapy is available today. Interim safety reviews have been conducted, and no unexpected adverse events have been identified, and the end trial results also confirm the anticipated safety of the drug candidate.

On efficacy however, BRaVac, the first placebo controlled study of the drug candidate, failed to deliver on its primary endpoint, which was to demonstrate drug candidate superiority over placebo in reducing the risk of progression, and the primary results did not indicate any significant finding on improved outcomes for the studied patients. RhoVac will now undertake a more thorough analysis of the study results, but the primary outcome analysis obviously offers little hope of a license or acquisition deal based on the results of this study alone. RhoVac will now execute on a cost minimisation contingency plan, while conducting further analyses of the results, aiming to come up with clear recommendations on the future of the project and next steps end June.

RhoVac CEO, Anders Månsson, comments: "Even though we know that benchmarks state that the probability of success for a phase II project in oncology is less than 50% and that clinical development is always a calculated risk, we are surprised and deeply saddened to find that BRaVac failed to meet its primary endpoint. We will immediately minimise expenditure, while further assessing the study data, with the aim of coming up with firm recommendations on how to proceed, and to communicate this end June."

This disclosure contains information that RhoVac is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-05-2022 19:53 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB
Phone: +46 73 751 7278
E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-s-phase-iib-study-in-prostate-cancer---bravac--failed-to-meet-its-primary-endpoint,c3575824

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13747/3575824/1585799.pdf

Release

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhovacs-phase-iib-study-in-prostate-cancer--bravac-failed-to-meet-its-primary-endpoint-301557156.html

SOURCE RhoVac

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • Here's What AstraZeneca's Recent FDA News Means for Shareholders

    The pharma giant's drug combo is now just months away from potential U.S. approval for a type of liver cancer.

  • One Major Effect of Drinking Tomato Juice, Says Dietitian

    Tomato juice can save a tomato soup recipe from being just average soup. It can save your beverage choice from being bland, and it can also save your life, as one of the nutrients in found tomato juice has been shown to help prevent cancer.As the second leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cancer, a disease in which the body's abnormal cells divide and destroy body tissue, is one of the most life-threatening illnesses.Whil

  • Can I Stop Isolating If I'm Still Testing Positive for the Virus?

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus moves fast. Symptoms typically appear just a few days after infection, with viral levels peaking less than five days after the pathogen first becomes detectable. But for some people, the virus seems to linger, with at-home tests coming back positive day after day, even after other people in the household return to work or school. So why do some people test positive for the virus for 10 or 12 or even 14 days — and are they still infectious after so long? “It

  • The #1 Best Way to Stay Safe From Monkeypox

    Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that in recent weeks has begun to spread around the globe and into the U.S. Health officials are monitoring more than 100 cases in 12 countries, and that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks. So how concerned should you be? This week, virus specialists talked about how contagious monkeypox is, how it spreads, and what you should do to prevent transmission. This is the #1 best way to stay safe from monkeypox, according to health experts. Read on to find

  • A Fitness Model Tried Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Diet for a Day

    YouTuber Aseel Soueid spent a day eating the 4,000-calorie meal plan that Hemsworth used to get even more jacked for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

  • As the pandemic ebbs, long-haul Covid still drains patients and confounds doctors

    Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it

  • How Long Will Your Coronavirus Vaccination Last?

    If you are fully vaccinated, you may be excited about gathering with family and friends again. You might even be planning a winter vacation. But there are still nagging questions about how long protection from the coronavirus vaccines will last. For instance, will your shot wear off gradually or suddenly? Will you need a booster? "We can only say that a vaccine is protective as long as we are measuring it," says Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist Jaimie Meyer, MD, MS. Read on to find o

  • Testing Positive and Using the 'Backdoor' to Get Into the U.S.

    Michelle Fishman calls it the “worst-case scenario that you don’t really think through.” After a three-week vacation in Greece, the 52-year-old hotel art consultant from Miami and her husband took pre-departure coronavirus tests required to fly home from overseas. She tested positive, he did not. Although coronavirus travel restrictions have eased across many parts of the world, the United States still requires all international air passengers to present a negative test taken within one day of d

  • The #1 Cause of Excess Visceral Fat, Says Science

    As we get older, weight gained during the holidays (or any other time) becomes more difficult to lose, especially around the midsection. In the meantime, belly fat (also known as visceral fat) can cause some serious health risks. "Your ability to keep visceral fat at bay may depend on your genes and physical makeup, which means the amount you have isn't entirely in your control. That doesn't mean you can't take steps to manage it better,' says Dr. Rashmi Byakodi. Read on to find out more—and to

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • Mexico confirms first case of monkeypox - health official

    Mexico on Saturday reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, according to deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell. The patient was a 50-year-old permanent resident of New York who is being treated in Mexico City, Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter. "He was probably infected in the Netherlands," Lopez-Gatell wrote, adding that the patient was being isolated and was in stable condition.

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • Arizona prison health care contract awarded to company that allegedly overcharged feds

    The state awarded a prison health care contract to NaphCare, which last year agreed to pay nearly $700,000 after overcharging allegations.

  • Liberals find it can be easier to fight for causes than defend them

    As the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, liberals are left wondering what more could have been done to protect it, with some questioning whether it’s easier to get Democrats to fight for a particular constitutional right or policy change than to defend one. Activists are experienced at advocating for policies they…

  • Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

    When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state. Things got more tense after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that, if finalized, would likely make abortions illegal in Wyoming and half of the states. None of it has derailed plans to open the clinic — a rarity in heavily Republican parts of the United States where most abortion providers at the moment are fighting just to stay in business, let alone expand services.

  • Black women have much at stake in states where abortion access may vanish

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “Adulting” was not going great for Tia Freeman. She had lost her scholarship at the University of […] The post Black women have much at stake in states where abortion access may vanish appeared first on TheGrio.

  • CDC recommends indoor mask use in Sarasota County as COVID-19 cases rise

    The Florida Department of Health reported 1,145 new COVID cases in Sarasota County for the week of May 13-19, which is an 83% increase over two weeks prior.

  • Judge will visit boy, 12, to decide if life support should be stopped

    Doctors think Archie Battersbee's treatment should end but his parents disagree.

  • What I gained (and lost) from walking 10,000 steps a day for five months

    10,000 may be an arbitrary number, but the daily step goal has helped improve my mental and physical health