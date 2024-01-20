RI was rated the worst place to do business by WalletHub. How seriously should we take it?

Is Rhode Island really that bad a place to start a business?

According to WalletHub, it is. But there are some caveats, which we'll get to below.

In their annual ranking of which states are the best and worst to start a business in, WalletHub, a personal finance company, ranked Rhode Island dead last. It's a fall from the 2023 list that ranked Rhode Island the fifth worst.

On the other end of the spectrum, Utah, Georgia and Florida were rated the three best states to start a business in.

To come to that conclusion, WalletHub looked at 25 different metrics in three categories: the business environment, access to resources, and the business cost. A score was given for each of those three categories, and then a weighted average was used to rank the states.

In access to resources – which included things like financing availability and access to higher education – Rhode Island did pretty well and was ranked 21 in the country. But in business cost – which included metrics like taxes and the cost of office space – Rhode Island ranked 40th. And then in the business environment category, which carried twice as much weight as the other categories and looked at metrics like average workweek length and job growth – the Ocean State came dead last.

How much weight should this study have?

WalletHub isn't the only outlet ranking which states to start a business in, and there is no universal consensus that Rhode Island is the worst. Forbes Advisor, for example, ranked Rhode Island right in the middle as No. 23 in their recent rankings. And while not specifically about starting a new business, U.S. News and World Report ranked Little Rhody the 9th best state for businesses in 2023.

Looking at the WalletHub study, Matthew Touchette, the director of public affairs for Rhode Island Commerce, said while these rankings can be a guide, they shouldn't "be-all and end-all when deciding where to plant the seeds for a business," in an email.

"While rankings such as these can be of value, they can also serve as a catalyst for leadership to tackle weak spots and create a better environment for businesses," he wrote. "However, it’s crucial to remember that these rankings are driven by certain metrics and criteria, and do not capture the whole story."

He also pointed out that both the Forbes and WalletHub studies looked at corporate tax" which is part of the Governor’s tax relief plan in his fiscal 2025 budget proposal. This data also doesn’t include recent cuts to the tangible property tax and elimination of the litter tax for businesses," he said.

Rhode Island's goal this year? Raise incomes

Where did WalletHub say was the best place to start a business?

With those caveats, here's the breakdown of the 10 best places to start a business, according to WalletHub's analysis.

Utah (Score: 61.08) Georgia (Score: 60.22) Florida (Score: 60.17) Idaho (Score: 58.69) Nevada (Score: 56.68) Arizona (Score: 56.51) Colorado (Score: 56.44) Texas (Score: 56.19) North Carolina (Score: 54.86) Tennessee (Score: 53.32)

What are the worst states to start a business?

The following states scored lowest on the list of best places to start a business in 2024.

41. Missouri (Score: 43.06)

42. Hawaii (Score: 41.88)

43. Pennsylvania (Score: 40.55)

44. New Jersey (Score: 40.54)

45. New Hampshire (Score: 40.46)

46. West Virginia (Score: 38.25)

47. Maryland (Score: 36.52)

48. Alaska (Score: 35.61)

49. Connecticut (Score: 35.61)

50. Rhode Island (Score: 35.55)

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI ranked the worst state to start a business in by WalletHub