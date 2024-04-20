RI retirees launch letter, email blitz demanding restoration of their COLAs

Katherine Gregg, Providence Journal
5 min read
0

PROVIDENCE − While state legislators were out of town this week on spring break, Rhode Island's retired teachers and state employees have been busy.

They've been firing off emails and letters by the dozens − if not thousands − to state legislators to remind them of what they lost in 2011 in the name of "pension reform," and what they want now.

What do they want? They want their "COLAs" back, translated: they want the General Assembly to restore the guaranteed annual pension increases that state lawmakers suspended more than a decade ago to help rein in the spiraling cost of public employee pensions.

And it appears that many, if not all, are backing a "compromise" that state Rep. Patricia Serpa, a retired teacher with a $38,187 pension, plans to introduce next week when the General Assembly gets back to work.

More: New report says 2011 pension reform has led to high public employee turnover rates in RI

"For the past 12 years I have had no inflation protection," reads one "Dear Legislator" letter offered as a sample on the retirees' 4,000-plus member Facebook group page. "The State of Rhode Island has ignored its obligation to fulfill its contract with us and has abandoned its elderly state retirees and retired teachers."

"Now you have a unique, immediate opportunity to right this egregious wrong," the letter reads.

With House leaders asking members to spell out their top priorities, the letter urges the lawmakers to: "Put IN WRITING to Speaker Shekarchi by April 19 that your NUMBER 1 PRIORITY is to RESTORE OUR COLAs."

The latest COLA push

In a telephone interview this week that Serpa, D-West Warwick, immediately announced to the Facebook group, she outlined the two main thrusts of the legislation she plans to introduce:

  • A one-time 3% cost-of-living adjustment − aka COLA − in the year that begins on July 1 for all retired teachers and state employees, except judges and state police.

  • A look-ahead provision that would tie future COLAs to the CPI (consumer price index), without any cap.

She estimated the initial one-year cost at $30 million, which she believes should come out of the $11-million pension fund, on top of the $544.3 million in state and local dollars already required. (No comment yet from state Treasurer James Diossa.)

Serpa said she and four of the leaders of the retirees' advocacy group recently met with House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, his legal counsel and the House policy adviser.

Union groups representing state employees rally outside the State House in 2011 to oppose cuts to their state pensions.
Union groups representing state employees rally outside the State House in 2011 to oppose cuts to their state pensions.

They laid out their arguments, including their view that the report produced by the state treasurer's Pension Advisory Working Group, after a months-long study, was based on the same faulty assumptions by the same actuary that led to what they believe were unnecessarily Draconian cuts. (The report projected a much higher price tag for the permanent restoration of 3% COLAs.)

"That was an easy lift for me because I've been very public about saying that was the worst vote I ever took in my entire life, and I'll do anything I can to help make it right or as right as it can be," said Serpa of her 2011 vote for the pension overhaul championed by then-Treasurer Gina Raimondo, the current U.S. commerce secretary.

While the state's pension actuaries have pegged the average pension paid a retired Rhode Island public school teacher at $43,343, Serpa says the ones she hears from do not, in many cases, have pensions that large or Social Security on top because neither they nor the school districts where they worked contributed.

"Some of them really are in poverty," said Serpa, who has already introduced a bill to require all school districts not already contributing to Social Security to do so for new hires. And those are not the only bills pending to better retirement benefits for Rhode Island's public employees.

Where does the top leader in the budget-writing House stand?

Serpa said Shekarchi made no promises, but he "was very engaged. He knew the subject intimately ... He asked questions."

Shekarchi spokesman Larry Berman told The Journal that the speaker, while sympathetic to the retirees, "told them that there are a tremendous amount of asks and he won't know until after the May revenue estimating conference where they are at this point."

He told them only two other legislators − who happen to be state pensioners − have listed COLA restoration as a top priority.

More: Should RI reverse 2011's pension-cutting moves? State panel approves final report

According to Berman, "he said there are a lot who are [asking] to increase the housing bond beyond the $100 million ... The secretary of state pushing his archives. The judiciary still hasn't given up on their courthouse," and Treasurer James Diossa wants to put state dollars into "Baby Bonds," for future use by children currently in poverty.

"And then," said Berman, "there's a little thing called The Bridge. As he says: 'We don't know how much to book for that'."

What do retirees say?

"To erase all doubt and misinformation, we are most definitely NOT seeking retroactive COLAs. We're very aware of the fact that this would be fiscally irresponsible,'' said activist Sandra Paquette, a retired Cranston special education teacher and recently elected member of the state Retirement Board.

Paquette said Serpa's bill is viewed as "a very acceptable compromise ... We would urge the support of our members ... [and anticipate] this bill would be supported by the vast majority of members.

"To tie future COLAs to the CPI [also] makes sense. It's the formula used to determine [Social Security] yearly increases, as well as the COLA of General Assembly members," she noted.

"We are very appreciative of her untiring efforts to rectify the growing crisis of financial insecurity among retirees," Paquette said of Serpa.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Many, if not all, are backing a "compromise" that one state lawmaker is proposing.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • Donald Trump's $5.7 Million Crypto Portfolio: How Many Cryptocurrencies Does Trump Own?

    For decades, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for his business dealings, political undertakings and legal issues, but one less-discussed point is his relationship with cryptocurrency. Trump has amassed a multimillion-dollar crypto portfolio and has sold some of his tokens for a profit. Take a closer look at the tokens Trump holds. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has jumped another 45

  • Elon Musk Turned Democrats Off Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.

  • Fed policy on hold because of 'stalled' progress on inflation, Goolsbee says

    (Reuters) -Progress on bringing down inflation has "stalled" this year, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday, becoming the latest U.S. central banker to drop an earlier focus on the coming need for interest rate cuts. "Given the strength of the labor market and progress on easing inflation seen over a longer arc, I believe the Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate," Goolsbee said during an appearance before a business journalism group in Chicago. The belief that rates will need to stay high for longer to get price pressures moving down again is now the dominant view at the Fed. The U.S. central bank has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since last July, and just a few weeks ago most policymakers, including Goolsbee, thought at least three rate cuts this year would be appropriate.

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.

  • Charting the Global Economy: Fed Delay Recalibrates All Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled US central bankers will wait longer to cut borrowing costs following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings, which reduces room for easier policy around the world.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest, Slips to Fourth PlaceXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reor

  • I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62?

    Figuring out when you can afford to retire often comes down to determining whether your assets will produce enough annual income to support your lifestyle and spending needs. If you need help deciding when to retire, connect with a financial advisor and have them build you an income plan based on your unique financial situation. […] The post I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads

  • Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrate state-authorized pot industry

    The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments — including commercial, state-authorized supplies — as licensed cannabis providers file complaints that more than $300,000 worth of marijuana has been confiscated in recent months at highway checkpoints in southern New Mexico. New Mexico's Democratic governor says the disruptions prompted a discussion this week with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose impeachment charges were dismissed this week. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she voiced concerns that the scrutiny of cannabis companies appears to be greater in New Mexico than states with regulated markets that aren't along the U.S. border with Mexico.