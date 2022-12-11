U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.04 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.38 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    -0.0024 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5530
    -0.0770 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,109.23
    -29.23 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.61 (+1.18%)
     

Ribbon Appoints Channel UC as Partner and Distributor for Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

·3 min read

Extends reach of cloud solutions in Australia/New Zealand Market

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has appointed Channel UC as a partner and distributor in Australia and New Zealand. The agreement covers Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, and both appliance and software-based Session Border Controllers.

"Ribbon Connect is an easy, efficient route to market for partners looking to quickly activate Microsoft Teams SIP trunks to Microsoft phone system licensing or extend Direct Routing to include connectivity to existing PBX infrastructure," said Brad Milne, Managing Director, Channel UC. "Including it in our Microsoft Teams product portfolio of software solutions enables us to strengthen our partner communities' offering while reducing their overheads. This is especially important today, when finding skilled staff to manage complex environments is challenging."

Ribbon Connect is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and calling plans to Microsoft Teams. The solution is delivered on a per-user, per seat basis, and adds "dial tone" to Microsoft Teams deployments making it easy to place and receive business phone calls, turning Teams into the office phone system. Ribbon Connect streamlines the installation process for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, eliminating the need to manage any on premise SBC hardware infrastructure.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Channel UC in Australia and New Zealand – their expertise in providing partners with simple and easy to deploy solution that are helping organizations of all sizes to get the most out of their Microsoft Teams environments, is a tremendous asset to the Channel community," said Manny Christophidis, Channels Director, Asia Pacific, Ribbon Communications.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Channel UC is a specialist Unified Communication, Contact Centre and Analytics Software Solutions distributor. The company was formerly a stand-alone division of Mia Distribution and was spun out as a separate business when Mia was acquired by Bluechip Infotech in August of 2022.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com

In ANZ
Navigate Communications
+61-458-484-921
terry@navigatecommunication.com.au

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Intel In 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    At first glance, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might seem like a reliable long-term investment. If you had invested $3,000 into Intel's rival Advanced Micro Devices instead, your investment would be worth roughly $78,000. A $3,000 investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel's top competitor in the foundry market, would also have blossomed into nearly $11,000.

  • Intel Fixes a Big Problem With Its Arc Graphics Cards

    Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) made a critical error as it prepared its Arc graphics cards for launch earlier this year. The company tried to use the software drivers from its integrated graphics products as the foundation for the drivers for the new cards, a move that made sense in theory. Intel learned the answer to that question the hard way: Those integrated graphics drivers were incapable of delivering adequate performance for a discrete graphics card.

  • ChatGPT gained 1 million users in under a week. Here’s why the AI chatbot is primed to disrupt search as we know it

    Google could face disruption from ChatGPT, a new A.I. chatbot that provides straightforward, uncluttered answers to questions.

  • Rackspace Ransomware Attack Reveals the Cloud’s Vulnerability

    The event is an urgent reminder of the risks in relying on the cloud for mission-critical applications.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter to bring back subscription program ‘Twitter Blue’ Monday

    Twitter plans to restart its Twitter Blue subscription program Monday with new rules and, in one case, a new price.

  • The second-gen Apple Pencil is back on sale for $89

    If you recently bought an iPad, now is your chance to snag an Apple Pencil at 30 percent off.

  • Spend 30 Seconds per Day to Make $100 Next Year

    Thankfully, getting bonus points is easy. It's even faster if you allow the app to scan your Amazon receipts. If you link your email, the Fetch app will automatically check your Amazon receipts and credit you points for each purchase.

  • Twitter Blue will relaunch on Monday with an $11 per month price tag on iOS

    Following an unsuccessful first attempt at paid account verification, Twitter will start rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on December 12th.

  • OpenAI's attempts to watermark AI text hit limits

    It can be hard to tell -- perhaps too hard, its creator OpenAI thinks, which is why it is working on a way to "watermark" AI-generated content. In a lecture at the University of Austin, computer science professor Scott Aaronson, currently a guest researcher at OpenAI, revealed that OpenAI is developing a tool for "statistically watermarking the outputs of a text [AI system]." Whenever a system -- say, ChatGPT -- generates text, the tool would embed an "unnoticeable secret signal" indicating where the text came from.

  • National security concerns over TikTok grow as more states ban app on government devices

    Five states have banned TikTok on government devices, citing national security concerns over the app's ties to China. Robert Anderson, chairman and CEO of Cyber Defense Labs, spoke to CBS News about the extent of those security concerns.

  • STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.24, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session.

  • Let's party like it's 2009: Bay Area startups show power of launching in bad economic times

    Back in the dark economic times of what became known as the Great Recession, there was at least one corner of the marketplace that was bursting with activity and enthusiasm: the startup world.

  • Survival Lessons From Past Tech Downturns

    The current tech downturn could be much worse than it appears now, say those who lived through the 2001 and 2008 crashes—but those who make it have the chance to fuel the next bubble.

  • Here's Why Fund Managers Are Turning Bullish On Chinese Stocks For 2023

    China relaxed some of its COVID-19 restrictions last week, following a public backlash to the country's rigorous "zero-COVID" policy. As COVID rules are easing, fund managers are now bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023 and predict a rally for the equities, reports Bloomberg. According to a survey of 134 fund managers by the media outlet, close to 60% recommended buying Chinese stocks, while 31% said they are a sell. The survey found that what attracts most fund managers to Chinese stocks is the c

  • Oracle, Lennar, Adobe, Winnebago, Accenture, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from Oracle, Lennar, Adobe, Winnebago, Accenture, and Darden. Plus, November inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • Charting the Global Economy: Central Banks Start to Pause Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global central banks are pausing or nearing the end of their interest-rate hiking cycles as inflation shows signs of slowing and recession concerns mount.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • I’m 68, my husband is terminally ill, and his $3 million estate will go to his son. I want to spend the rest of my days traveling — will I have enough money?

    First, develop a plan (some might call it a budget), said Robert Gilliland, managing director and senior wealth adviser at Concenture Wealth Management. Take into consideration every single possible expense you anticipate after your husband dies, and account for inflation as well. You can break these expenses down into the short term, such as one to five years, the intermediate term, which would be the six- to 10-year span, and the long term, or beyond 10 years.

  • The Fed’s Interest-Rate Increase Needs to Be Just Right

    Dec. 8: The pandemic and the associated macroeconomic policy response imparted outsize imbalances to many economies. How households, businesses, and policy makers respond to the trade-offs they face will determine 2023 economic performance. The Federal Reserve now faces an unpleasant dilemma: The FOMC needs to raise rates further to ensure that inflation recedes back toward target, but excessive tightening could lead to recession.