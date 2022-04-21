U.S. markets closed

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held for New Senior Living Community in Glendora

·3 min read

GLENDORA, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the sales office for Clearwater at Glendora, a 117-unit, luxury assisted living and memory support community currently under development in Glendora.

(PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Living)
(PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Living)

Glendora Mayor Karen Davis was present at the ceremony and spoke about what the new senior living community will provide for residents.

"Clearwater at Glendora provides a valuable option for seniors that has been missing in Glendora," said Karen Davis, mayor of Glendora. "We are looking forward to having this choice available for families in our community. Glendora strives to provide a high level of care, comfort and activities for seniors and appreciates the investment that Clearwater has made toward this goal."

Construction on Clearwater at Glendora began in spring of 2021. The two-story, approximately 117,000-square-foot property is being built on nearly three acres just off the Foothill Freeway at 333 W. Dawson Avenue. When it is completed later this year, the senior living community will feature 88 assisted living and 29 memory support apartments with studio, companion and one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The sales office is located at 123 W. Route 66 and is open Monday through Friday and by appointment on weekends to provide interested residents and their families with an opportunity to preview the array of amenities and services that will be available at the community.

"Our goal is to provide impactful emotional, physical and social experiences that help senior residents live independent lifestyles for as long as possible," said Danielle Morgan, president and chief operating officer of Clearwater Living.

Residents can look forward to artisanal chef-prepared food in multiple dining venues, club rooms, fitness center, a full salon, and several indoor and outdoor common areas. Additionally, assisted living and memory care residents will have 24/7 access to well-trained nurses and caregivers who will support the residents' daily activities.

Joe Cina, president and CEO of the Glendora Chamber of Commerce stated, "The Glendora Chamber is excited that Clearwater at Glendora will provide a high-end assisted living community for residents to age in place. We look forward to seeing the development completed and celebrating another example of why Glendora is a great place to live, work, and play."

Clearwater Living actively acquires, develops and operates a full range of senior housing communities throughout the western United States. Clearwater at Glendora is the company's sixth community in California and Nevada, with plans for additional developments in the pipeline.

ABOUT CLEARWATER LIVING
Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of associates. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community includes cutting-edge technologies and care practices that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin


Spotlight Marketing Communications


(949) 427-1385


jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-cutting-ceremony-held-for-new-senior-living-community-in-glendora-301530678.html

SOURCE Clearwater Living

