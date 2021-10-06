Ribbon's Professional Services Capabilities Enable Service Providers to Quickly Offer Microsoft Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

World-class Professional Services complement Ribbon's Direct Routing certified SBCs to allow service providers to rapidly expand and accelerate their Teams offerings

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is extending its support for Microsoft's recently introduced Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service. Ribbon is adding Professional Services capabilities including Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support to complement its market-leading portfolio of Direct Routing certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs).

The newly added Professional Services capabilities combine with Ribbon's Direct Routing certified Operator Connect SBCs to enable service providers to dramatically reduce the time and resources required to bring Operator Connect to market. Operator Connect is an operator-managed service that simplifies interconnection between Teams and the PSTN. Many service providers participating in the initial Operator Connect launch are already Ribbon customers including Pure IP.

"Ribbon is a market leader in carrier interconnect and SIP Trunking, which ideally positions us to help service providers quickly adopt Operator Connect," said Tony Scarfo, EVP & General Manager of Ribbon's Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "Combining Ribbon's SBC portfolio with our extensive global Professional Services capabilities, gives service providers the tools they need to get their new Operator Connect-based services to market sooner and reduces the risk of losing customers to more agile competitors."

"Operator Connect offers an innovative way for service providers to immediately meet the strong demand from Teams users around the world to have the ability to seamlessly connect to the PSTN," said Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead, Telcos at Microsoft. "The support of ecosystem partners like Ribbon is key to the Operator Connect service and will support us in increasing the adoption rates as we continue to onboard more service providers."

Ribbon's Product and Professional Services teams have nearly a decade and a half experience supporting multiple generations of Microsoft products. The company has a deep understanding of Operator Connect requirements and can support carriers as they on-board the solution, including helping with specific Operator Connect APIs.

Ribbon SBCs already provide market-leading security and interoperability for hundreds of SIP Trunking, Direct Routing and cloud Unified Communications (UC) services. The company's extensive SBC portfolio supports multiple Microsoft Teams calling deployment models including Direct Routing and Operator Connect. Their core SBCs including SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 5400 and SBC 7000 deliver the carrier-grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability that is critical for Operator Connect deployments.

Ribbon also supports enterprise Teams Deployments with its SBC Software Edition Lite (SWe Lite), SBC 1000, SBC 2000, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio and Ribbon Connect, a fully managed service that Ribbon Partners can use to migrate enterprises to a Teams Phone System in hours instead of days or weeks.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding expected benefits from use of products and services, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

