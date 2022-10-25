U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Ribbon's State of the art SBCs are certified for Google Voice SIP Link for Global Availability

·3 min read

Extends Google Workspace reach, delivering telecom services to business customers around the world

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that its industry-leading Session Border Controllers SBC 5400, SBC SWe, SBC SWe Edge, SBC 1000, and SBC 2000 have been certified for Google's new SIP Link, which enables Google Cloud business customers to leverage Google Voice telephony services across the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)
(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

Today's work environments require solutions that address hybrid strategies, mobility needs and expectations of seamless collaboration, none of which the traditional desk phone was designed to address. Google Workspace offers a cloud-based collaboration solution that includes business phone calls while enabling employees to manage these calls from any connected device with a unified set of capabilities, including a common directory.

Ribbon's extensive enterprise SBC portfolio, deployed in service provider networks around the globe, offers organizations secure telecom connectivity to help block unauthorized access and fraud, call encryption, and protection of the wider enterprise data network from bad actors. These SBCs are designed and tested to provide robust SIP security and interoperability, including with legacy PBXs, contact centers, analog devices, SIP devices and hundreds of different telecom providers.

"SIP Link is an important initiative in the ongoing quest to make cloud-based voice services more broadly available to organizations and their workers," said Tony Scarfo, EVP & General Manager of Ribbon's Cloud & Edge Business Unit. "We're proud to partner with Google Cloud to showcase our ability to support cloud-based telephony solutions that enhance employee productivity anywhere in the world."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbons-state-of-the-art-sbcs-are-certified-for-google-voice-sip-link-for-global-availability-301658022.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c4371.html

