RIBER announces a firm order for two MBE production machines, with an option for 4 additional machines

·1 min read
Press release

Bezons, June 8, 20228:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for two MBE 6000 production systems for a total amount of several million euros, as well as options for four additional systems.

An industrial client has ordered two MBE 6000 systems intended to produce semiconductor materials for electronic devices. These machines will be delivered in 2022.

This major order in the history of the Company comes with an option for 4 additional MBE 6000 systems.

With around forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
Stéphane Berterretche
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


