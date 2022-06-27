U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

Riber: New order for a production system in Asia

RIBER
·1 min read
RIBER
RIBER


Press release


New order for a production system in Asia

Bezons, June 27, 20228:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a multi-4’’ GSMBE 49 production system.

The system is intended for opto-electronic and microwave applications, in particular for the growth of 1.3µm quantum dot lasers (QD) for next generation datacom and telecom devices.

The new generation of datacom devices requires very high precise control of the epitaxial growth process, achieved by the recognized performance of Riber’s machines and by the sophistication of the machine's control software.

The ordered machine will be delivered in 2023.

This new order further consolidates RIBER’s position as the leading production MBE system provider worldwide.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER : Stéphane Berterretche | tel.: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com
CALYPTUS : Cyril Combe | tel.: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


