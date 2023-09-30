Ricardo's (LON:RCDO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.0861 on the 24th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ricardo's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Ricardo is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 213% of its free cash flow. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 18%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.127 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.12. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Ricardo's earnings per share has shrunk at 54% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

We're Not Big Fans Of Ricardo's Dividend

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Ricardo that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

