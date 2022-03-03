U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Rice Bran Oil Market to Hit USD 12.27 Billion by 2028 | Rice Bran Oil Industry to Reach a CAGR of 9.09%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in rice bran oil market are Adani Wilmar (Gujarat, India), Modi Naturals (New Delhi, India), Marico (Maharashtra, India), Conagra Foods. (Chicago, U.S.), BCL Industries Limited (Punjab, India), King Rice Oil Group (Bangkok, Thailand), California Rice Oil Company (California, U.S.), Ricela Health Foods Ltd. (Punjab, India), 3F Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India), Sethia Oils Ltd. (West Bengal, India), and others.

Pune, India, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rice bran oil market size was USD 6.16 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2021 to USD 12.27 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. Robust demand for nutritional food ingredients, evolving dietary preferences, and rising spending on healthy foods and oils are expected to bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Rice Bran Oil Market, 2021-2028.

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of rice bran oil is expected to boost its demand from consumers. The rising demand for nutritional food ingredients and evolving dietary preferences are expected to boost market development. Furthermore, rising demand for cheaper and nutritional benefits is expected to boost industry development. In addition, increased spending on healthy foods and oils is expected to boost product sales. These factors may propel market development.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Rice Bran Oil Market Report

  • Adani Wilmar (Gujarat, India)

  • Modi Naturals (New Delhi, India)

  • Marico (Maharashtra, India)

  • Conagra Foods. (Chicago, U.S.)

  • BCL Industries Limited (Punjab, India)

  • King Rice Oil Group (Bangkok, Thailand)

  • California Rice Oil Company (California, U.S.)

  • Ricela Health Foods Ltd. (Punjab, India)

  • 3F Industries Ltd (Mumbai, India)

  • Sethia Oils Ltd. (West Bengal, India)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rice-bran-oil-market-102474

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving & restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segments

By type

  • Refined

  • Non-Refined

By Application

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics

  • Food Processing

  • Others

By Geographically

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/rice-bran-oil-market-102474

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Adoption of the Oil in Cosmetics and Food & Beverage Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Rising demand for beauty and cosmetic products, such as gels, creams, and other skincare products, is expected to propel the product adoption. The presence of vitamin B and vitamin E for skin hydration is expected to fuel the market development. Further, extensive adoption of the product from several restaurants in Asia Pacific is expected to boost sales. For example, KFC Food chains in India switched from palm oil to rice bran oil in 2018 due to its high nutritional value. These factors may propel the rice bran oil market growth.

However, the rising adoption of vegetable oil substitutes may restrain market development in the coming years.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Major Rice Manufacturing Countries to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the rice bran oil market share due to the presence of several major rice manufacturing countries such as Japan, India, and China. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 4.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a majority of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and demand for healthy foods are expected to boost the region's market development.

In North America, rising health awareness regarding healthy oils is expected to boost sales. Furthermore, the rising vegan population is expected to boost the product adoption. In addition, World Health Organization (WHO) and American Heart Association recommend consuming rice bran oil owing to its nutritional benefits. These factors may spike industry progress.

In Europe, the rising demand for the product as an alternative oil solution and increasing vegan population are expected to bolster market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market introduce novel products to attract consumers and boost their brand presence. For example, N.K. Proteins Pvt Ltd. announced ‘Tirupati’ oil for health-conscious consumers in June 2021. The company may attract consumers and boost its brand presence globally through this launch. Furthermore, companies adopt mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to boost their market position.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/rice-bran-oil-market-102474

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rice-bran-oil-market-102474

Key Industry Development

  • September 2021: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd. planned the launch of rice bran oil to expand its Freedom Physically Refined Rice Bran oil’ product lineup.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Fortified Edible Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Soy Oil, Palm Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Olive Oil, Others), By Micronutrient (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Sunflower Oil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High-Oleic, Mid-Oleic, and Linoleic), End-Users (Household/ Retail, Foodservice/ HORECA, and Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


