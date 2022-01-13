U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Rice Milling Market in India to grow by USD 49.43 mn from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd. & G.S International |17000+ Technavio Report

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice milling market share growth in India by the 50-ton segment will be significant for revenue generation. A 50-ton rice mill plant has the capability to process rice at a high rate. It has stable performance and is an ideal machine for small rice factories. The 50-ton rice mill plant consists of a husker, a combined cleaner, a paddy separator, a rice grader, a rice whitener, lifting machines, pipes, and other accessories. With the growing demand for 50-ton rice mills from end-users, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. The rice milling market in India size is expected to increase by USD 49.43 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Rice Milling Market in India by Capacity and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on the rice milling market in India - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The rice milling market in India covers the following areas:

Rice milling market in India - Driver
The milling process provides additional benefits for rice processing plants. The husk, bran, and germ layers are removed to varying degrees during milling. The goal of milling is to remove as much colored bran and germ as possible. The quantity of bran remaining on the grain surface after milling is defined as the milling degree, where the degree of milling can vary based on grain hardness, size, shape, depth of surface ridges, and bran thickness. A high milling degree indicates a high quality of rice. Milled rice stays fresh for much longer periods than un-milled varieties when stored under suitable conditions (avoiding exposure to moisture and air). Therefore, rice milling machinery plays a key role in increasing the shelf life of rice and reducing loss due to spoilage. Milled rice also requires lesser cooking time compared with other rice types. Therefore, the rising focus of rice processing plants to increase the shelf life of rice may positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Rice milling market in India - Challenge
The milling of rice can also remove nutrition, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The nutrient proximate such as energy, protein, carbohydrate, sugar, calcium, iron, sodium, and fatty acids are also lesser in milled rice compared with un-milled rice. Thus, milled rice is mainly a source of carbohydrates and proteins. On the other hand, un-milled rice, which is sold as a grain, is a source of dietary fiber. It also contains vitamin B1 (thiamine), vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B5 (Pantothenic acid), vitamin B6, phosphorus, manganese, potassium, zinc, and copper. The nutritional content of milled rice needs to be enhanced by adding minerals and vitamins through an enrichment process. This may increase the price of milled rice compared with un-milled rice. The consumption of food products such as whole grains also offers improved health benefits. The increased fiber content in un-milled rice can eliminate toxic substances from the body. Therefore, the higher nutritional content in un-milled rice, such as brown rice, may affect the demand for milled rice among consumers and is likely to affect the growth of the rice milling market in India during the forecast period.

Rice milling market in India - Segmentation
The Rice Milling Market In India is segmented by Market Landscape (50 ton, 50-150 ton, and above 150 ton) and Application (commercial and home use). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For additional information on Segmentation -Request an Exclusive Free Sample Now!

Companies Mentioned
The rice milling market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Buhler AG

  • Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd.

  • G.S International

  • GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd.

  • Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

  • Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • Patker Engineers

  • Perfect Equipments

  • Satake Corp.

  • Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Heat Shield Market -The heat shield market share is expected to increase by USD 2.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%. Download a free sample now!

CANbus Keypad Market -The CANbus keypad market share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13%. Download a free sample now!

Rice Milling Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 49.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.97

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Buhler AG, Fowler Westrup (India) Pvt. Ltd., G.S International, GG Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Mill Master Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Osaw Industrial Products Pvt. Ltd.., Patker Engineers, Perfect Equipments, Satake Corp., and Savco Sales Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rice-milling-market-in-india-to-grow-by-usd-49-43-mn-from-2021-to-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-buhler-ag-fowler-westrup-india-pvt-ltd--gs-international-17000-technavio-report-301459459.html

SOURCE Technavio

