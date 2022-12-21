Rice Paper Stand-up Pouch Market is set to garner US$ 101.2 Bn by year 2032-end; growth attributed to number of advantages over rigid packaging products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

APAC is expected to be the most opportunistic rice paper stand up pouch market with India and Japan making the most significant contribution. Amcor Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, and Winkpak Group, Uflex Ltd., are some of the key players in the market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rice paper stand-up pouch market is anticipated to expand at a phenomenal CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is predicted to be estimated at US$ 56.5 Billion in 2022 and secure a value of US$ 101.2 Billion in 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the benefits offered by rice paper stand up against rigid packaging products such as bottles and cans.



Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9962

Furthermore, rice paper stand-up pouches are a type of bag that can stand on its own. The original pouch design was patented in 1968. The pouch designs have evolved over the years and have innovative design features such as convenient tear notches for easy opening, re-closable zipper, and some styles have a window for easy opening.

A rice paper stand-up is crafted with various layers of barrier materials that are built into one continuous sheet. The barrier materials along with the bag construction denote the shelf life of the packaging. Therefore, choosing a higher quality bag will result in higher durability. There is an outer layer, a mid-layer, and an inner layer. The layers help to protect and prevent the product from external odors, UV light, oxygen, and moisture. In addition, these bags have various applications comprising coffee packaging, candy packaging, pet packaging, beauty product packaging, tea packaging, and others.

The rice paper stand-up pouch is expected to witness a higher demand over the projection period. The brads are making a drastic transition from the conventional method of packaging to rice paper stand-up packaging. The bags are stored flat that also saves retail space. Besides, they are lightweight, companies are making enormous savings in shipping and freight costs.

Story continues

Key Takeaways

The rice paper stand-up pouches are gaining massive traction over the assessment years in the global packaging industry. The growth of the market is attributed to their number of advantages over rigid packaging products such as cans and bottles. Being a flexible packaging solution, the rice paper stand pouches are used in a variety of industries such as food & beverages, chemical, home care, automotive, agriculture, and other end-use industries. To meet brand owners’ demand, rice paper stand-up pouch manufacturers offer pouches in different design formats.



Some of the most common designs for rice paper stand-up pouches comprise round/ bottom/doyen, k-seal, plow bottom/corner bottom and a flat bottom. Furthermore, rice paper stand-up pouches could be fitted with different types of closures to enhance the accessibility of contents packed inside them. In addition to that, these days consumers prefer buying products with smaller pack sizes. Therefore, rice paper stand-up pouches have gained significant attention from the brand owners to be used for packaging products in smaller pack formats. It is the most effective and convenient way of packaging solid products.



The higher preference for products with longer shelf-life is anticipated to drive the market. Consumers in the modern world are excessively preferring packaged food products due to their busier lifestyles and the availability of convenient food products.

High growth in demand has created the need for flexible packaging products including rice paper stand-up pouches for packaging a variety of products and enhancing shelf life. The ever-increasing consumption of packaged food products will create a high demand for rice paper stand-up pouches in the global market.

The built of rice paper stand-up pouches consist of a multilayer film structure to obtain high barrier properties. Flexible films are used for the packaging of several consumer products in food, electrical & electronics, chemicals, fertilizers, and other industries. The widespread use of flexible packaging films is attributed to their good protection characteristics and high-cost effectiveness.

Get Flat 40% Off on Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-9962

Competitive Landscape

Some of the eminent players (Amcor Ltd, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Winkpak Group, Uflex Ltd.) in the global rice paper stand-up pouch market are focusing on technological advancements and new product launches in order to get an edge over the global landscape.

More Insights into the Rice Paper Stand-Up Pouch Market

India is expected to project impeccable growth in the market over the assessment period owing to the increasing population in the urban area and the growing per capita expenditure on packaged food. The growing initiatives by the players of the market to innovate and produce customized packaging products is another salient cause driving the market in the region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Market

Material:

Kraft Paper Rice Stand Up Pouch

PE Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

PP Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

PET Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

Other Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Material



Design:

Round Bottom/Doyen Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

K-Seal Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

Flat Bottom Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch

Thickness:

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Below 4 oz

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch from 4 oz-8 oz

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch from 8 oz-16 oz

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch Above 16 oz

End Use Applications:

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Food Applications

Sauces, Dips & Condiments

Ready-to-Eat Food

Baby Food

Pet Food

Frozen & Chilled Food/Dried Fruit

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Agriculture

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Tobacco Packaging

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Homecare

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Personal Care & Cosmetics

Rice Paper Stand Up Pouch for Other End Use Applications



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa



Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9962

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

View Full Report Details @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rice-paper-stand-up-pouch-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Filament Tapes Market Size: The global filament tapes market is estimated at USD 4.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026

Hydrocolloid Tapes Market Share: Use of hydrocolloid tapes is proving to be beneficial to the healthcare sector as well as the patients. In addition, the presence of single coated and non-woven single coated hydrocolloid tapes has made the adoption of the safe rapid

Corrosion Protection Tapes Market Trends: The global corrosion protection tapes market is likely to join the bandwagon of exponential growth between 2022 and 2031 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Tapes Market Analysis: The global tapes market was valued at around US$ 71.1 Bn at the end of 2021. It is projected to register 4.8% CAGR and top a valuation of US$ 120.1 Bn by 2032

Foam Pouch Market Outlook: The global foam pouch market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 550.4 Mn in 2022, and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.



Contact Us:



Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



