U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,581.50
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,309.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,265.25
    +59.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,097.90
    +5.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.50
    +1.07 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +5.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +3.11 (+16.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5080
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,010.35
    +187.79 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.63
    -12.76 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.85
    +20.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Rice Syrup Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Demand for rice syrup has been increased, owing to its increased use as an alternative for artificial sweeteners and rising demand for processed food items, is boosting the sales prospects in the rice syrup market

- Players are boosting their production capabilities in order to fulfil the increasing product demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) project the global rice syrup market to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

With rising spread of coronavirus around the world, people are increasingly focusing on boosting their immunity to stay away from the infection. This factor is encouraging them to consume organic food products, which, in turn, is driving the revenue growth in the global rice syrup market.

The increasing awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle among people across the globe is resulting in their rising inclination toward using alternative options for artificial sweeteners in different products, including desserts, dairy products, and bakery products. Organic rice syrup is gaining traction among this consumer base as a low-calorie sweetener. Thus, rise in the use of rice syrup instead of high fructose corn syrup is driving the sales prospects in the rice syrup market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=17261

Rice Syrup Market: Key Findings

  • Increasing popularity of plant-based sweeteners having natural components is generating high demand for rice syrup across the globe. Moreover, it is being increasingly used in the food & beverages industry as a natural sweetener. Rice syrup is also gaining traction, owing to its ability to offer good texture to confectionary and bakery products. Furthermore, it can help in improving the shelf life of these products. These factors are fueling the sales prospects in the global rice syrup market.

  • People in many developed nations are growing the demand for innovative food products manufactured with rice syrup. This factor is anticipated to bolster the rice syrup market growth in the near future.

  • Players in the rice syrup market are expected to observe substantial revenue gains, owing to increase in the use of rice syrup as one of the key constituents in different infant formulae. Moreover, brown rice syrup is gaining impetus in the treatment of diarrhea in infants, as it helps in better digestion and provides sufficient nutrition. This factor is projected to create profitable opportunities in the market.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=17261

Rice Syrup Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in the use of rice syrup by companies operating in the production of beverages, dairy products, confectionaries, and bakery products is bolstering the rice syrup market growth

  • Rising research activities for the development of plant-based products in the food & beverages industry are opening lucrative avenues for rice syrup producers, states a TMR report on the global rice syrup market

  • Growing popularity of clean label products & packaged food items and increasing urbanization around the world are estimated to create high demand avenues in the rice syrup market in the upcoming years

Rice Syrup Market: Competition Landscape

  • Major rice syrup manufacturers are strengthening their production capabilities in order to cater to the increasing product from across the globe. Moreover, players in the global rice syrup market are increasing concentration on boosting their distribution channels.

  • Companies operating in the global rice syrup market are increasing R&D to improve quality of their products and offering nutritional advantages in their products

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17261

Rice Syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Axiom Foods, Inc.

  • ABF Ingredients, Ltd.

  • California Natural Products Inc.

  • Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd.

  • Habib Rice Products Ltd.

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Nature Bio-Foods Ltd

  • Matco Foods Limited

  • Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd

  • Om Foods Inc.

  • Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

  • Windmill Organics Ltd.

  • Wuhu Haoyikuai Food Co., Ltd

Rice Syrup Market Segmentation

  • Nature

  • Raw Material

  • End Use

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle east & Africa

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=17261&ltype=S

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Organic Rice Syrup Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/organic-rice-syrup-market.html

Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sprouted-brown-rice-protein-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/rice-syrup-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rice-syrup-market-to-gain-valuation-of-us-2-3-bn-by-2031--notes-tmr-study-301463470.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Aldi named UK’s cheapest supermarket

    ‘No one wants to overpay for basic groceries, especially when a cost-of-living crunch is putting extra pressure on household budgets,’ says consumer watchdog

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Coca-Cola's African subsidiary eyes more consolidation in continent

    Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the biggest bottling unit of Coca-Cola in the continent, is eyeing further consolidation of the parent's bottling operations there, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as it prepares to go public. CCBA is the Atlanta-based company's eighth biggest bottling company with operations in 14 countries in the continent. Its spate of acquisitions since 2017 has brought bottling operations in Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa and other smaller bottlers under its fold to form a $3.2 billion behemoth by 2021.

  • BHP Revives Appetite for Deals With Biggest Rivals in Sights

    (Bloomberg) -- After sitting dormant for more than a decade, BHP Group -- once mining’s most aggressive dealmaker -- is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arr

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • India’s Oyo Hotel Startup to Target $9 Billion Valuation in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels, the once hard-charging Indian startup that struggled during the pandemic, is eyeing a valuation of about $9 billion in its initial public offering after preliminary conversations with potential investors, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South Afr

  • Interest rate surge reflects Fed policy that 'overstayed its welcome': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 19, 2021.

  • Stocks Had an Ugly Day Again. Soaring Bond Yields Are the Reason Why.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note topped 1.84% Tuesday, its highest level since January 2020. Investors anticipate multiple rate increases in 2022.

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy? Bears Fret Over Microsoft Teams Essentials

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But what's the outlook for Zoom stock after the Five9 merger failed to close?

  • What Strategists See for Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are quickly moving higher as investor expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and follow up with further moves throughout the year.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic

  • Stocks end sharply lower as bond yields hit 2-year high, Goldman shares slump

    Stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, kicking off a holiday-shortened week on a down note as Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 542 points, or 1.5%, to close near 35,369, while the S&P 500 shed around 86 points, or 1.8%, ending near 4,577. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 387 points, or 2.6%, to finish near 14,507. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 9 basis points to 1.866%, its highest since January 2008. Shares of Goldm

  • UK Inflation and Central Bank Chatter Puts the Pound back in the Spotlight

    While BoE Governor Bailey and UK inflation figures will be the key areas of focus, inflation figures from Canada will also put the Loonie in focus.

  • Wells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer

    Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender's risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who served as the bank's chief risk officer since 2018 and is planning to retire in June. He takes the job as the bank continues to work on what Chief Executive Charlie Scharf recently called a "multi-year effort to satisfy" regulatory requirements.

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • Microsoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on Metaverse

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion, acquiring a legendary game publisher responsible for franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, but recently roiled by claims of sexual misconduct and discrimination. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infe

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Im

  • Charles Schwab Q4 profit rises, but falls short of estimate

    Charles Schwab Corp. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter profit rose 39% to $1.58 billion, or 76 cents a share, from $1.14 billion, or 57 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The online brokerage firm's adjusted profit rose to 86 cents a share from 74 cents a share. Revenue increased 13% to $4.71 billion. The financial firm was expected to earn 88 cents a share on revenue of $4.79 billion, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Shares of Charles Schwab fell 2.7% in premarket trades. Full-year

  • UPDATE: Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard in all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion to mark its biggest-ever deal

    Microsoft Corp. said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $68.7 billion that will be the biggest ever by the software giant. Microsoft will pay $95 per Activision share to create the world's third-biggest gaming company measured by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The deal includes franchises "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming, t

  • HSBC Sticking With Risk On Investment Strategy: Fan

    Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia chief investment officer at HSBC Private Banking and Wealth Management, discusses her investment strategy for risk assets, Chinese equities and her outlook for markets. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Top Energy Firms Split on How U.K. Should Tackle Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest energy companies can’t agree on what the U.K. needs to do to soften the blow of soaring bills for customers, making it harder for the government to tackle a cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew