RiceBran Technologies' (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Food companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 0.9x and even P/S higher than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How RiceBran Technologies Has Been Performing

RiceBran Technologies certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on RiceBran Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For RiceBran Technologies?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like RiceBran Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 34%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 76% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 5.1% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that RiceBran Technologies' P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From RiceBran Technologies' P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of RiceBran Technologies revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for RiceBran Technologies (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

