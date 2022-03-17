U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.69
    +8.65 (+9.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +32.80 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.85 (+3.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5970
    -0.1610 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,727.54
    -536.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.48
    -1.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

RiceBran Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RIBT

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Summary Results ($000s)

4Q2021

4Q2020

% Chg.

Qual

FY2021

FY2020

% Chg.

Qual

Revenue

$

8,043

$

6,806

+18

%

Improved

$

31,131

$

26,199

+19

%

Improved

Gross Profit (Loss)

$

(107

)

$

(47

)

+128

%

Declined

$

442

$

(2,471

)

NM

Improved

Operating Loss

$

(5,634

)

$

(1,825

)

+209

%

Increased

$

(10,566

)

$

(11,289

)

(6

%)

Improved

Net Loss

$

(5,404

)

$

(1,974

)

+174

%

Increased

$

(8,949

)

$

(11,730

)

(24

%)

Improved

Adj. EBITDA Loss (non-GAAP)*

$

(437

)

$

(932

)

(53

%)

Improved

$

(2,559

)

$

(7,610

)

(66

%)

Improved

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $8.0 million.

  • Net loss increased by 174% to $5.4 million including a $3.9 million charge for goodwill impairment.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP*) narrowed by 53% to $437,000.

  • Company delivered sequential improvements in monthly performance, supported by price increases and operational strategies to overcome supply chain challenges.

2021 Full Year Highlights

  • Revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $31.1 million.

  • Company transitioned to positive gross profits, for a 24% reduction in net loss to $9 million in 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP*) narrowed by 66% to $2.6 million.

  • Supply chain pressure on agricultural feedstocks drove increased interest and demand for SRB and SRB-based ingredients across a wide variety of applications.

Operational Milestones

"We overcame a challenging environment in 2021 to successfully expand our addressable market and deliver significant improvement in every financial metric," said Executive Chairman Peter Bradley. "We enhanced our value-add presence in the nutraceutical and wellness markets and made significant inroads for our core-SRB products in the companion animal market. These accomplishments will support accelerated growth, improved capacity utilization, and margin expansion in 2022, and with sustainable operating improvements in our milling operations, gives us optimism that we will transition to positive adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP*) in 2022."

  • Transition to Higher Added Value Ingredients Accelerating - Our value-add SRB derivative ingredients continue to enjoy strong demand, and our strategy to emphasize this business was validated by over 30% growth in sales from these products in 2021. We introduced new SRB products targeting the health and wellness markets and enhanced our reach in this growth category with the AIDP relationship. These actions should support growth in 2022, with upside offered by new product introductions in these and other markets.

  • Disruptions Provide Opportunity to Expand Addressable Market - Market and supply chain disruptions provided opportunities to accelerate the adoption of SRB in a wider range of applications. In particular, the company enhanced its position in the companion animal market by displacing other ingredients as the base for new flavor systems. Prolonged market disruption from overseas conflict would place further emphasis on alternative and domestically sourced feedstocks across a broad range of applications.

  • Enhanced Capacity Utilization Offers Potential for Gross Margin Expansion - In 2021 core-SRB demand was unmet due to logistics challenges. In 2022 our largest companion animal and equine customers will be supported by a new dedicated freight partnership. New business in the companion animal category and a properly supported equine franchise should enhance core-SRB production volumes, capacity utilization and operating leverage, providing the opportunity for meaningful gross margin expansion from this business.

  • Milling Operations Demonstrating Improved Performance - Following unplanned downtime in the third quarter, MGI returned to growth in the fourth quarter, and operational upgrades will support new customer wins and drive revenue growth and gross margin expansion in 2022. Operational improvements at Golden Ridge significantly reduced its drag on overall performance in 2021, and further improvement is likely in 2022, providing the opportunity to evaluate the strategic contribution of this business.

Financial Results

  • Revenue trends reaccelerated in the fourth quarter. Total revenue was $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from second and third quarter levels, and an 18% increase from $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total revenue was $31.1 million in 2021, a 19% increase from $26.2 million in 2020. Growth was broad-based and organic across all businesses, led by SRB derivatives and Golden Ridge, with core-SRB sales held back in the second and third quarter by logistical challenges which were mitigated in the fourth quarter offering the opportunity for better sales trends in 2022.

  • Company transitioned to positive gross profits for the year. Gross losses were $107,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from gross losses of $47,000 a year ago, as input inflation and a slow start to the quarter offset higher volumes and price increases later in the quarter. Gross profits were $442,000 for the full year 2021, a $2.9 million improvement from gross losses of $2.5 million in 2020. The transition to positive gross profits was driven by lower losses for Golden Ridge and over 30% growth in SRB derivatives, leaving the opportunity for further margin expansion from higher core-SRB capacity utilization.

  • SG&A dropped to 23% of sales in 2021 from 30% of sales in 2020. SG&A in the fourth quarter rose 20% to $1.6 million from $1.3 million a year ago, primarily due to positive non-recurring items in the prior period. Total SG&A for the year declined 11% to $7.1 million, from $8.0 million in 2020, driven by reductions in corporate headcount and outside consultants. Absent non-recurring items, in 2021 SG&A stabilized in the range of $1.7-$1.8 million per quarter as was expected.

  • Losses narrowed due to transition to positive gross profits and lower SG&A. Operating losses declined 6% in 2021 to $10.6 million, from $11.3 million in 2020, despite a $3.9 million charge against goodwill in the fourth quarter. Net losses declined 24% in 2021 to just under $9 million, or $0.19 per share, from nearly $12 million, or $0.29 per share, in 2020. Net losses in 2021 included a gain of $1.8 million in the first quarter for the forgiveness of the company's SBA PPP loan, and of $389,000 in the fourth quarter for the revaluation of a warrant liability.

  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP*) losses drop 66% in 2021 to $2.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA losses were $437,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 53% decline from losses of $932,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA losses for 2021 were $2.6 million, a 66% decline from losses of $7.6 million in 2020. For the second year in a row, the company converted over 100% of incremental revenue into incremental adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved execution and revealing the potential for operating leverage.

  • Balance sheet strengthened with sufficient liquidity. RiceBran ended 2021 with $5.8 million in total cash, up from $5.3 million at the end of 2020. Cash burn was approximately $4 million in 2021. RiceBran raised $4.7 million in capital in 2021, $171,000 in the second quarter from the exercise of warrants, $3.4 million in the third quarter from the sale of common stock, and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter from refinancing Golden Ridge's term loan, which should provide sufficient liquidity to complete its business transformation in 2022 with adequate cash reserves.

"We enter 2022 with a growing portfolio of differentiated products, a broader addressable market, and greater opportunities," added Peter Bradley. "Combined with sustainable operating improvements in our milling operations, this provides us with the foundation for a structurally profitable company. In the fourth quarter we made significant progress in addressing logistics challenges, which with price increases helped reinvigorate top-line growth and margin expansion. We expect to build on these successes in 2022 with new customers helping to drive volume and margin expansion, and ultimately a transition to positive adjusted EBITDA."

Conference Call Information

RiceBran Technologies will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The call information is as follows:

  • Date: March 17, 2022

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

  • Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 877-545-0320

  • Dial-In number for international callers: 973-528-0002

  • Participant Access Code: 626586

  • Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on March 17, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 31, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 44683.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran's expectations regarding its future financial results, sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improvements, and SG&A. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that operations are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of profitable operations. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We utilize "adjusted EBITDA" "Net Cash" and "Net Debt" as supplemental measures in our ongoing analysis of short term and long-term cash requirement and liquidity needs. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of our current financial performance. By eliminating the impact of all material non-cash charges as well as items that do not regularly occur, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides a more accurate and informative indicator of our cash requirements. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent cash flows from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), is not a measure derived in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA).

The tables below contain a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and for Net Cash (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP) for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Due to the nature of certain reconciling items, it is not possible to predict with any reliability what future outcomes may be with regard to the expense or income that may ultimately be recognized in future periods. Any forward-looking adjusted EBITDA information that we may provide from time to time consistently excludes the same items from projected net loss that are excluded from actual net loss in the table below.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

RiceBran Technologies
Consolidated Income Statement (GAAP)
(in $000, except per share amounts)

3 Months Ended (Unaudited)

12 Months Ended

12/31/21

12/31/20

%
Chg.

12/31/21

12/31/20

%
Chg.

Revenue

$

8,043

$

6,806

18

%

$

31,131

$

26,199

19

%

Cost of Goods Sold

(8,150

)

(6,853

)

19

%

(30,689

)

(28,670

)

7

%

Gross Profit (Loss)

(107

)

(47

)

128

%

442

(2,471

)

NM

Gross Margin

(1

%)

(1

%)

1

%

(9

%)

Selling, General & Admin.

(1,611

)

(1,337

)

20

%

(7,087

)

(7,971

)

(11

%)

Impairment of goodwill

(3,915

)

-

NM

(3,915

)

-

NM

Gain (Loss) on PP&E

(1

)

(441

)

(100

%)

(6

)

(847

)

(99

%)

Operating Loss

$

(5,634

)

$

(1,825

)

209

%

$

(10,566

)

$

(11,289

)

(6

%)

Interest Expense, net

(110

)

(122

)

(10

%)

(462

)

(298

)

55

%

Gain on Extinguishment of PPP loan

-

-

-

1,792

-

-

Change in FV of Derivative Warrant Liability

389

-

-

389

-

-

Other Expense, net

(29

)

(16

)

81

%

(81

)

(124

)

(35

%)

Loss Before Income Taxes

(5,384

)

(1,963

)

174

%

(8,928

)

(11,711

)

(24

%)

Income Taxes

(20

)

(11

)

82

%

(21

)

(19

)

11

%

Net Loss

$

(5,404

)

$

(1,974

)

174

%

$

(8,949

)

$

(11,730

)

(24

%)


Basic & Diluted Loss per Share:

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.05

)

100

%

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.29

)

(34

%)


Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding (Basic & Diluted):

51,933

43,688

19

%

47,739

41,132

16

%

RiceBran Technologies
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
(in $000)

3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

Net Loss

$

(5,404

)

$

(1,974

)

174

%

$

(8,949

)

$

(11,730

)

(24

%)

Interest Expense, net

110

122

(10

%)

462

298

55

%

Depreciation and Amortization

621

644

(4

%)

2,592

2,621

(1

%)

EBITDA

$

(4,673

)

$

(1,208

)

287

%

$

(5,895

)

$

(8,811

)

(33

%)


Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan

-

-

-

(1,792

)

-

-

Impairment of goodwill

3,915

-

100

%

3,915

-

100

%

Other Expense, net

29

16

81

%

81

124

(35

%)

Share-Based Compensation

292

260

12

%

1,132

1,077

5

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(437

)

$

(932

)

(53

%)

$

(2,559

)

$

(7,610

)

(66

%)

RiceBran Technologies
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in $000)

3 Months Ended (Unaudited)

12 Months Ended

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

Cash Flow from Operations

Net Loss

$

(5,404

)

$

(1,974

)

174

%

$

(8,949

)

$

(11,730

)

(24

%)

Adjs. to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation

576

589

(2

%)

2,397

2,393

0

%

Amortization

45

55

(18

%)

195

228

(14

%)

Share-Based Compensation

292

260

12

%

1,132

1,077

5

%

Impairment of goodwill

3,915

-

NM

3,915

-

NM

Loss on Disposition / Involuntary Conversion of PP&E

1

441

(100

%)

6

847

(99

%)

Gain on Extinguishment of PPP Debt

-

-

-

(1,792

)

-

NM

Change in FV of Derivative Warrant Liability

(389

)

-

NM

(389

)

-

NM

Accretion of Interest

98

95

3

%

98

95

3

%

Other

(67

)

(66

)

2

%

-

(84

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts Receivable

(1,314

)

(363

)

262

%

(1,332

)

997

NM

Inventories

(271

)

(213

)

27

%

(566

)

(980

)

(42

%)

Accounts Payable

(314

)

(58

)

441

%

280

(709

)

NM

Commodities Payable

257

271

(5

%)

876

(4

)

NM

Other

362

245

48

%

(69

)

(76

)

(9

%)

Net Cash Flow from Operations

$

(2,213

)

$

(718

)

208

%

$

(4,198

)

$

(7,946

)

(47

%)

Cash Flow from Investing

Purchases of PP&E

(253

)

(124

)

104

%

(1,440

)

(1,184

)

22

%

Proceeds from Insurance on Involuntary Conversion

1

-

-

639

250

156

%

Proceeds from Sale of Property

3

-

-

3

15

(80

%)

Net Cash Flow from Investing

$

(249

)

$

(124

)

101

%

$

(798

)

$

(919

)

(13

%)

Cash Flow from Financing

Proceeds from Warrants Exercised

-

-

-

171

12

1325

%

Proceeds from issuances of common stock and warrants

(8

)

1,661

NM

3,364

2,318

45

%

Net Change in Debt

2,107

554

280

%

2,023

3,354

(40

%)

Net Cash Flow from Financing

$

2,099

$

2,215

(5

%)

$

5,558

$

5,684

(2

%)

Net Change in Cash

$

(363

)

$

1,373

NM

$

562

$

(3,181

)

NM

BOP Cash Balance

$

6,188

$

3,890

$

5,263

$

8,444

Net Change in Cash

(363

)

1,373

562

(3,181

)

EOP Cash Balance

$

5,825

$

5,263

$

5,825

$

5,263

RiceBran Technologies
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in $000)

Period Ending

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

5,825

$

5,263

11

%

Accounts Receivable, net

4,136

2,819

47

%

Inventories

2,444

1,878

30

%

Other Current Assets

810

1,380

(41

%)

Total Current Assets

$

13,215

$

11,340

17

%

PP&E, Net

15,444

16,367

(6

%)

Operating Lease right-of-use assets

2,127

2,452

(13

%)

Goodwill & Intangibles

527

4,637

(89

%)

Total Assets

$

31,313

$

34,796

(10

%)

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Accounts Payable

$

826

$

955

(14

%)

Commodities Payable

1,702

825

106

%

Accruals

1,470

1,137

29

%

Leases, Current

468

426

10

%

Debt, Current

4,690

2,483

89

%

Total Current Liabilities

$

9,156

$

5,826

57

%

Leases, Not Current

2,048

2,443

(16

%)

Debt, Not Current

1,356

3,107

(56

%)

Derivative Warrant Liability

258

-

NM

Total Liabilities

$

12,818

$

11,376

13

%

Preferred Stock

75

112

(33

%)

Common Stock

326,279

322,218

1

%

Accumulated Deficit

(307,859

)

(298,910

)

3

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

18,495

$

23,420

(21

%)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

31,313

$

34,796

(10

%)

RiceBran Technologies
Net Cash and Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)
(in $000)

Period Ending

12/31/21

12/31/20

% Chg.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

5,825

$

5,263

11

%

Less: Total Debt, Current and Non-current

6,046

5,590

8

%

Net Cash (Debt)

$

(221

)

$

(327

)

(32

%)

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693580/RiceBran-Technologies-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Cruise leader Carnival  (NYSE: CCL) saw its stock fall 4.1% by 11:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday following a price-target cut on the shares this morning by Truist Financial. In a note out this morning on TheFly.com, Truist cut its price target on Carnival stock by 15%, to $17. After conversations with executives at large travel agencies and analyzing reported future bookings and pricing, according to the note, Truist concluded that Carnival is now looking at weak demand in the first half of this year.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • Mark Zuckerberg May Get Leapfrogged Into the Metaverse

    It's been a few weeks since Meta Platforms saw its stock slammed after disclosing massive spending on its metaverse initiatives. Real Money Columnist Kevin Curran noted at the time that the disclosures from Mark Zuckerberg's company have implications for many other potential players in the virtual world. "After the newly renamed Meta Platforms posted a massive miss on earnings, driven by heavy investment in money losing metaverse efforts, there's good reason for investors bullish on the metaverse narrative to get nervous," Curran wrote on Real Money.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to U

  • Short sellers bet against energy stocks amid oil volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova discusses short interest in energy stocks as oil prices rise.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is considered by some to be the world's leading semiconductor company. Its GPUs power applications in artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and data centers, and its massive growth has sent the stock price to record highs. Currently, Nvidia sells for a P/E ratio of around 60.

  • Want 100x Returns? 1 Small-Cap Stock to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

    When applied to investing, the Pareto Principle (also known as the 80-20 rule) suggests that 20% of the stocks in a portfolio will generate 80% of the returns. After buying a stock, the worst outcome is a loss of 100%, but there is no limit on the upside. Given enough time, a stock could grow tenfold, 50-fold, or even 100-fold in value.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 19.54% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021, outperforming the Russell Midcap Growth Index which gained 2.85% for the same period. […]

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to U

  • 11 Stocks Making Headlines After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks making headlines after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Making Headlines After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the technology sector, including SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) and Coupa Software Incorporated […]

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.