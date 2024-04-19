How Rich Are Biden, Trump and These Other Potential 2024 Presidential Candidates?

Saquan Stimpson / CNP / Shutterstock.com

With the 2024 presidential election months away, on November 5, 2024, candidates have been dropping out of the race until just a handful of hopefuls remain. The U.S. president earns $400,000 a year, which might be a pay cut for some of these candidates, yet a huge pay bump for others.

See: Here’s How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?

Know: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Let’s explore the net worth of those who seem to be staying the course.

Patrick Semansky / AP / Shutterstock.com

President Joe Biden

Net Worth: $10 Million

President Joe Biden has said he has every intention of running for reelection in 2024. Biden served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009-2017. Before that, he served as a Delaware senator from 1973 until he took office as VP.

Since he first took office, his net worth received a boost of $2 million, putting him in the eight-figure range. His income soared in the past few years largely due to his salary as president, rising real estate values, rising interest rates on Biden’s investments, and a bullish stock market. Last year, the president and first lady Jill Biden earned a cumulative $620,000, according to their 2023 tax returns. The president earned a salary of $400,000, while Jill Biden earned $86,000 as a professor at Northern Virginia Community College. Jill Biden also earned $4,000 in book royalties. Together, the couple took in $55,000 in Social Security, $35,000 from pensions and annuities, and $39,000 in interest.

Most of the Biden’s wealth sits in real estate, with two properties in Delaware worth $4.5 million and $2.5 million.

Discover: Grant Cardone Asks How Politicians Making $100K Suddenly Become Multimillionaires

Learn: How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock / John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Donald Trump

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Former president Donald Trump’s net worth has been on a roller coaster ride since his presidency in 2016. Forbes quoted his net worth at $6.4 billion as of March 2024, which is an increase of nearly $4 billion since he left office.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company for Truth Social, the social media platform he launched in 2022, is worth $4.6 billion. The company went public following a merger with Digital World Acquisition Group, a publicly traded shell company, AP News announced in March. Trump owns 79 million shares.

Most of the rest of Trump’s fortune is in real estate, with holdings totaling $1.1 billion, including condos, hotels, commercial real estate buildings, single-family homes, and residential lots across the U.S. He also owns profitable clubs and resorts across the world, worth an estimated $810 million according to Forbes.

Story continues

He has pensions worth $2 million, $15 million in private aircraft, and $3 million in cryptocurrency.

More: How Big Is Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check?

Stewart Cook / Shutterstock.com

Marianne Williamson

Net Worth: $2.5 million

Best known as the author of the spiritual self-help book “A Return to Love,” Marianne Williamson may be a long-shot in the presidential race as a Democrat going up against Biden in the primary. But she has a highly successful career as the author of 15 books, including three number one New York Times bestsellers.

Her work as an author and speaker brought in $7.5 million between 2013 and 2017, according to Forbes. However, Williamson also likes to spend money on clothes and trips. Her tax returns showed write-offs of $41,000 in clothing and $276,000 in travel over five years.

Even so, her investments are doing well, with $841,000 in mutual funds and shares of stocks like Alphabet, Apple, and The Home Depot, according to Forbes. She also has cash holdings of roughly $250,000.

Find Out: 25 Richest US Politicians

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock / John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Net Worth: $15 million

As a member of the famous Kennedy family, you might think Robert Kennedy Jr.’s net worth would number in the billions. The Kennedy family, in total, had a net worth of roughly $1.2 billion in 2015 — and has likely increased since then with the rise in real estate prices and the stock market.

But, as one of Bobby Kennedy’s 11 children, RFK Jr. only gets a small portion of that pie. He holds at least $4 million in assets through Kennedy trusts, roughly half a million in investments through the Kennedy family office, Park Financial Holdings, and millions in commercial real estate.

Records show that Kennedy also earned more than $5 million between 2022 and 2023 through his law firm, Kennedy & Madonna, and another $1.5 million as a consultant for the Wisner Baum law firm. He also received more than half a million in salary and bonuses for his work with the non-profit Children’s Health Defense.

His wife, Cheryl Hines, is wealthy in her own right, earning more than $1 million between 2022 and 2023 as an actress. She has between $600,000 and $1.7 million in retirement accounts that include stocks and bond index funds.

Consider: How Big Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Social Security Check?

Andrew Schwartz / Shutterstock.com

Cornel West

Net Worth: $50,000

Cornel West, known as a teacher, author, actor, public speaker and musician, earned more than $15 million over the past 30 years. Yet, he seems to have nothing to show for it, telling Forbes, “I live paycheck to paycheck.”

The 70-year-old presidential hopeful, running as an independent, has roughly $483,000 in tax liens for unpaid tax debt. He earned money as a public speaker and author, but, as an independent contractor, did not have any taxes withheld.

Combined with a lavish lifestyle that included multiple apartments, alleged affairs with many women, and luxury cars, West squandered his earnings. He also had to pay child support following a divorce and was homeless briefly in the 1970s. It would seem he still hasn’t learned money management skills.

His entire fortune now rests in a retirement account with roughly $280,000 and a home in Princeton, but these assets don’t cover his debts.

Brooke Barley contributed to a previous version of this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Are Biden, Trump and These Other Potential 2024 Presidential Candidates?