How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy a House in These 50 Florida Cities?

Gabrielle Olya
·9 min read
Tono Balaguer / Shutterstock.com
Tono Balaguer / Shutterstock.com

Living in Florida may be appealing, but it can be unaffordable for many people — the average home costs upwards of $2 million in the state’s most expensive city. But even in the Sunshine State’s most affordable major city, you would need to earn roughly $77,000 a year to afford a home.

To find how much money you would need to make to buy a home in Florida’s most populous cities, GOBankingRates first found the average monthly mortgage payment based on the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment. Next, monthly living costs including groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation were calculated. To determine the salary needed to buy a home in each city, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which assumes that 50% of your salary goes toward housing and other monthly living costs.

Here’s a look at how rich you would need to be to buy a home in 50 of Florida’s most populous cities, ranked from most to least affordable.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,555

  • Average home value: $284,806

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,652

  • Salary needed: $76,979

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

2. Pine Hills, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,794

  • Average home value: $273,688

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,588

  • Salary needed: $81,165

Pictured: Orlando, Florida

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Lakeland, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,541

  • Average home value: $317,863

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,844

  • Salary needed: $81,249

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

4. Deltona, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,656

  • Average home value: $301,222

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,748

  • Salary needed: $81,682

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. Spring Hill, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,708

  • Average home value: $310,471

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,801

  • Salary needed: $84,212

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. North Port, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,646

  • Average home value: $348,807

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,024

  • Salary needed: $88,074

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,642

  • Average home value: $351,379

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,039

  • Salary needed: $88,340

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

8. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

  • Average home value: $288,141

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,672

  • Salary needed: $89,669

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

9. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,934

  • Average home value: $311,506

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,807

  • Salary needed: $89,781

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,030

  • Average home value: $300,570

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,744

  • Salary needed: $90,581

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

11. Brandon, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,734

  • Average home value: $363,792

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,111

  • Salary needed: $92,273

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

12. Gainesville, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,080

  • Average home value: $308,124

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,788

  • Salary needed: $92,832

Italo Paulino / Shutterstock.com
Italo Paulino / Shutterstock.com

13. Kissimmee, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,668

  • Average home value: $382,916

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,222

  • Salary needed: $93,352

alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alex grichenko / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Largo, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,664

  • Average home value: $383,934

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,227

  • Salary needed: $93,389

Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com
Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

15. The Villages, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,544

  • Average home value: $407,449

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,364

  • Salary needed: $93,795

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

16. Town ‘n’ Country, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,761

  • Average home value: $383,449

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,225

  • Salary needed: $95,650

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

sc_images / Shutterstock.com
sc_images / Shutterstock.com

17. Riverview, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,767

  • Average home value: $390,069

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,263

  • Salary needed: $96,715

jodylehigh / Pixabay
jodylehigh / Pixabay

18. Lehigh Acres, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,246

  • Average home value: $308,670

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,791

  • Salary needed: $96,875

Rose West Photo / Shutterstock.com
Rose West Photo / Shutterstock.com

19. Tamarac, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,861

  • Average home value: $384,691

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,232

  • Salary needed: $98,218

Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com

20. Melbourne, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,904

  • Average home value: $384,909

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,233

  • Salary needed: $99,278

Yaroslav Sabitov / Shutterstock.com
Yaroslav Sabitov / Shutterstock.com

21. Lauderhill, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,852

  • Average home value: $394,199

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,287

  • Salary needed: $99,343

DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images
DeborahMaxemow / Getty Images

22. Wesley Chapel, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,700

  • Average home value: $431,369

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,503

  • Salary needed: $100,862

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

23. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

  • Average home value: $397,042

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,303

  • Salary needed: $101,921

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

24. Deerfield Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,809

  • Average home value: $427,572

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,481

  • Salary needed: $102,951

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

25. Pompano Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,829

  • Average home value: $430,393

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,497

  • Salary needed: $103,826

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

26. Tampa, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,048

  • Average home value: $394,067

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,286

  • Salary needed: $104,017

NeonJellyfish / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NeonJellyfish / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Saint Petersburg, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,105

  • Average home value: $390,702

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,267

  • Salary needed: $104,929

bobbyuzda / iStock.com
bobbyuzda / iStock.com

28. Orlando, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,078

  • Average home value: $401,771

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,331

  • Salary needed: $105,811

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

29. Clearwater, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

  • Average home value: $404,615

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,347

  • Salary needed: $105,906

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

30. Fort Myers, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,041

  • Average home value: $416,148

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,414

  • Salary needed: $106,916

Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,140

  • Average home value: $401,843

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,331

  • Salary needed: $107,301

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock.com
RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock.com

32. Miami Gardens, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,938

  • Average home value: $448,677

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,603

  • Salary needed: $108,984

Pictured: Miami

saaton / Shutterstock.com
saaton / Shutterstock.com

33. Sunrise, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,848

  • Average home value: $468,867

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,720

  • Salary needed: $109,644

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Homestead, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,983

  • Average home value: $447,885

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,598

  • Salary needed: $109,944

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Boynton Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,833

  • Average home value: $490,031

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,843

  • Salary needed: $112,224

darrell davis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
darrell davis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,188

  • Average home value: $453,015

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,628

  • Salary needed: $115,595

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

37. Hollywood, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,071

  • Average home value: $497,465

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,886

  • Salary needed: $118,980

tome213 / Shutterstock.com
tome213 / Shutterstock.com

38. Hialeah, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,057

  • Average home value: $527,492

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,060

  • Salary needed: $122,815

MISHELLA / Shutterstock.com
MISHELLA / Shutterstock.com

39. Delray Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,816

  • Average home value: $576,301

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,343

  • Salary needed: $123,831

ablokhin / Getty Images
ablokhin / Getty Images

40. Miramar, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,076

  • Average home value: $536,947

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,115

  • Salary needed: $124,581

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

41. Plantation, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,830

  • Average home value: $606,538

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,519

  • Salary needed: $128,3763

Lance Asper / Unsplash.com
Lance Asper / Unsplash.com

42. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,077

  • Average home value: $572,180

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,320

  • Salary needed: $129,513

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

43. Pembroke Pines, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,081

  • Average home value: $576,173

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,343

  • Salary needed: $130,157

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

44. Davie, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,856

  • Average home value: $615,294

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,570

  • Salary needed: $130,222

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

45. Miami

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,060

  • Average home value: $603,781

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,503

  • Salary needed: $133,499

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

46. Doral, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

  • Average home value: $650,650

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,775

  • Salary needed: $137,232

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com
MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

47. Coral Springs, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $2,082

  • Average home value: $634,365

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,680

  • Salary needed: $138,283

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

48. Boca Raton, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,824

  • Average home value: $716,905

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,159

  • Salary needed: $143,584

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Weston, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,897

  • Average home value: $793,420

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,603

  • Salary needed: $155,996

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Miami Beach, Florida

  • Average monthly expenditures: $1,875

  • Average home value: $2,384,968

  • Average mortgage payment: $13,836

  • Salary needed: $377,073

Methodology: To find out how rich you have to be to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 60 cities in Florida in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. For each Florida city, a number of factors were found including; [1] average home value for single-family homes in December 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index; [2] average national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research; [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces; and [8] average national expenditure costs for all consumers, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average national expenditure costs and the cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average cost of living in each city. The average mortage and the average expenditure costs were combined to give the total cost of needs. Using the 50/30/20 rule, the needs are calculated to be 50%, so doubling the needs cost gives the total salary needed to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 30, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy a House in These 50 Florida Cities?

