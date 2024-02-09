How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy a House in These 50 Florida Cities?

Tono Balaguer / Shutterstock.com

Living in Florida may be appealing, but it can be unaffordable for many people — the average home costs upwards of $2 million in the state’s most expensive city. But even in the Sunshine State’s most affordable major city, you would need to earn roughly $77,000 a year to afford a home.

To find how much money you would need to make to buy a home in Florida’s most populous cities, GOBankingRates first found the average monthly mortgage payment based on the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment. Next, monthly living costs including groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation were calculated. To determine the salary needed to buy a home in each city, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, which assumes that 50% of your salary goes toward housing and other monthly living costs.

Here’s a look at how rich you would need to be to buy a home in 50 of Florida’s most populous cities, ranked from most to least affordable.

1. Daytona Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,555

Average home value: $284,806

Average mortgage payment: $1,652

Salary needed: $76,979

2. Pine Hills, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,794

Average home value: $273,688

Average mortgage payment: $1,588

Salary needed: $81,165

Pictured: Orlando, Florida

3. Lakeland, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,541

Average home value: $317,863

Average mortgage payment: $1,844

Salary needed: $81,249

4. Deltona, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,656

Average home value: $301,222

Average mortgage payment: $1,748

Salary needed: $81,682

5. Spring Hill, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,708

Average home value: $310,471

Average mortgage payment: $1,801

Salary needed: $84,212

6. North Port, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,646

Average home value: $348,807

Average mortgage payment: $2,024

Salary needed: $88,074

7. Palm Coast, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,642

Average home value: $351,379

Average mortgage payment: $2,039

Salary needed: $88,340

8. Tallahassee, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

Average home value: $288,141

Average mortgage payment: $1,672

Salary needed: $89,669

9. Palm Bay, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,934

Average home value: $311,506

Average mortgage payment: $1,807

Salary needed: $89,781

10. Jacksonville, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,030

Average home value: $300,570

Average mortgage payment: $1,744

Salary needed: $90,581

11. Brandon, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,734

Average home value: $363,792

Average mortgage payment: $2,111

Salary needed: $92,273

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

12. Gainesville, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,080

Average home value: $308,124

Average mortgage payment: $1,788

Salary needed: $92,832

13. Kissimmee, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,668

Average home value: $382,916

Average mortgage payment: $2,222

Salary needed: $93,352

14. Largo, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,664

Average home value: $383,934

Average mortgage payment: $2,227

Salary needed: $93,389

15. The Villages, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,544

Average home value: $407,449

Average mortgage payment: $2,364

Salary needed: $93,795

16. Town ‘n’ Country, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,761

Average home value: $383,449

Average mortgage payment: $2,225

Salary needed: $95,650

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

17. Riverview, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,767

Average home value: $390,069

Average mortgage payment: $2,263

Salary needed: $96,715

18. Lehigh Acres, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,246

Average home value: $308,670

Average mortgage payment: $1,791

Salary needed: $96,875

19. Tamarac, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,861

Average home value: $384,691

Average mortgage payment: $2,232

Salary needed: $98,218

20. Melbourne, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,904

Average home value: $384,909

Average mortgage payment: $2,233

Salary needed: $99,278

21. Lauderhill, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,852

Average home value: $394,199

Average mortgage payment: $2,287

Salary needed: $99,343

22. Wesley Chapel, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,700

Average home value: $431,369

Average mortgage payment: $2,503

Salary needed: $100,862

23. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

Average home value: $397,042

Average mortgage payment: $2,303

Salary needed: $101,921

24. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,809

Average home value: $427,572

Average mortgage payment: $2,481

Salary needed: $102,951

25. Pompano Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,829

Average home value: $430,393

Average mortgage payment: $2,497

Salary needed: $103,826

26. Tampa, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,048

Average home value: $394,067

Average mortgage payment: $2,286

Salary needed: $104,017

27. Saint Petersburg, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,105

Average home value: $390,702

Average mortgage payment: $2,267

Salary needed: $104,929

28. Orlando, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,078

Average home value: $401,771

Average mortgage payment: $2,331

Salary needed: $105,811

29. Clearwater, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,065

Average home value: $404,615

Average mortgage payment: $2,347

Salary needed: $105,906

30. Fort Myers, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,041

Average home value: $416,148

Average mortgage payment: $2,414

Salary needed: $106,916

31. Cape Coral, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,140

Average home value: $401,843

Average mortgage payment: $2,331

Salary needed: $107,301

32. Miami Gardens, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,938

Average home value: $448,677

Average mortgage payment: $2,603

Salary needed: $108,984

Pictured: Miami

33. Sunrise, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,848

Average home value: $468,867

Average mortgage payment: $2,720

Salary needed: $109,644

34. Homestead, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,983

Average home value: $447,885

Average mortgage payment: $2,598

Salary needed: $109,944

35. Boynton Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,833

Average home value: $490,031

Average mortgage payment: $2,843

Salary needed: $112,224

36. West Palm Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,188

Average home value: $453,015

Average mortgage payment: $2,628

Salary needed: $115,595

37. Hollywood, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,071

Average home value: $497,465

Average mortgage payment: $2,886

Salary needed: $118,980

38. Hialeah, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,057

Average home value: $527,492

Average mortgage payment: $3,060

Salary needed: $122,815

39. Delray Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,816

Average home value: $576,301

Average mortgage payment: $3,343

Salary needed: $123,831

40. Miramar, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,076

Average home value: $536,947

Average mortgage payment: $3,115

Salary needed: $124,581

41. Plantation, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,830

Average home value: $606,538

Average mortgage payment: $3,519

Salary needed: $128,3763

42. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,077

Average home value: $572,180

Average mortgage payment: $3,320

Salary needed: $129,513

43. Pembroke Pines, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,081

Average home value: $576,173

Average mortgage payment: $3,343

Salary needed: $130,157

44. Davie, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,856

Average home value: $615,294

Average mortgage payment: $3,570

Salary needed: $130,222

45. Miami

Average monthly expenditures: $2,060

Average home value: $603,781

Average mortgage payment: $3,503

Salary needed: $133,499

46. Doral, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,943

Average home value: $650,650

Average mortgage payment: $3,775

Salary needed: $137,232

47. Coral Springs, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $2,082

Average home value: $634,365

Average mortgage payment: $3,680

Salary needed: $138,283

48. Boca Raton, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,824

Average home value: $716,905

Average mortgage payment: $4,159

Salary needed: $143,584

49. Weston, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,897

Average home value: $793,420

Average mortgage payment: $4,603

Salary needed: $155,996

50. Miami Beach, Florida

Average monthly expenditures: $1,875

Average home value: $2,384,968

Average mortgage payment: $13,836

Salary needed: $377,073

Methodology: To find out how rich you have to be to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 60 cities in Florida in terms of population as sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey. For each Florida city, a number of factors were found including; [1] average home value for single-family homes in December 2023, as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index; [2] average national 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research; [3] grocery cost of living index, [4] healthcare cost of living index, [5] utilities cost of living index, [6] transportation cost of living index and [7] miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces; and [8] average national expenditure costs for all consumers, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The average national expenditure costs and the cost of living indexes were used to calculate the average cost of living in each city. The average mortage and the average expenditure costs were combined to give the total cost of needs. Using the 50/30/20 rule, the needs are calculated to be 50%, so doubling the needs cost gives the total salary needed to buy a house in the most populated Florida cities. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of Jan. 30, 2024.

