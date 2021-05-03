U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.25
    +20.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,952.00
    +185.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,904.50
    +54.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.10
    +23.60 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.50
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +17.50 (+0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.69 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2050
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0040 (+0.25%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    +0.89 (+5.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3880
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3520
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,551.39
    +1,640.08 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,415.97
    +130.87 (+10.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Rich Communication Services Market Expected To Reach USD 39.5 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 35.5% | Growth Market Reports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled, "Rich Communication Services Market by Communications (A2P, P2A, and P2P), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Travel & Tourism), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", the market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period, 2021 – 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones across the globe.

Growth_Market_Report_Logo
Growth_Market_Report_Logo

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Global Message Service

  • Infobip Ltd.

  • Mavenir

  • Vodafone Group PLC

  • ZTE

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/426

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Rich Communication Services Market

Based on communications, the market is divided into A2P, P2A, and P2P. In 2020, the A2P segment accounted for a large share of the market and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Several businesses are sending A2P messages using huge messaging platforms, which is increasing their reach across the globe. Rising usages of RCS messaging platforms by various companies for marketing their services and products is the key aspect contributing to the large revenue share of the market segment.

The P2A segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of around 40% in the rich communication services market during the forecast period. P2A messaging involves the messages that users initiate to interact with an organization, company, or brand. Presently, the usage of P2A is high amongst the entertainment & media industry, where customers send their votes by text messages. Considering the numerus consumer engagement features it offers, the usage of P2A messages is estimated to expand in the foreseeable future.

Several companies are enrolling for platforms that enhance user interaction and communication among the users and businesses. Various companies are focusing on improving user experience by revolving consumer queries regarding the services and products, which is anticipated to propel the demand for P2A communication during the forecast period.

On the basis of verticals, the market is classified as BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, and travel & tourism. The retail segment anticipated to account for a large market share and is expected to expand at a spectacular CAGR owing to the growing acceptance of latest technology by several retailers to improve the shopping experience for consumers. The RCS platforms helps retailers to embed product images in formats with an insightful information in regards to consumer preferences, which in turn, increases the probability of customer conversion.

The BFSI segment is speculated to hold a significant market share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising acceptance of mobile banking services around the world. RCS platform helps in opening account, provides customer support, handles request for credit and debit cards, and assists in locating banks and ATMs, among others. The BFSI sector uses RCS for web-based campaigns by connecting the user database and improves the user experience.

Based on region, the global Rich Communication Services market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Europe is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa is categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/rich-communication-services-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

  • Carrier companies' decision to roll-out rich communication services as a software update in the smartphones is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Rising usage of rich communication services by companies for A2P messaging is expected to increase the market growth.

  • Lack of end-to-end encryption in rich communication services is anticipated to hamper the expansion of the market during forecast period.

  • Ongoing research and development programs as well as huge number of investments by major market players is expected to present numerous opportunities for the market.

Read 185 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Rich Communication Services Market by Communications (A2P, P2A, and P2P), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail, and Travel & Tourism), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa)"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/426

Segments Covered in the Report
The global rich communication services market has been segmented based on
Communications

  • A2P

  • P2A

  • P2P

Verticals

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Retail

  • Travel & Tourism

Regions

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

Other Trending Reports:

  • Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Marketby Deployments (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Legal, and Real Estate), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • Global Mobility as a Service Marketby Service Types (Ride Hailing, Car Sharing, Micro Mobility, Bus Sharing, and Train), Operating Systems (Android, iOS, and Others), Business Models (Business to Business, Business to Customer, and Peer to Peer), Vehicle Types (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East &Africa) Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Broadband Services Marketby Broadband Connections (Cables, Digital Subscriber Lines (DSLs), Fiber Optics, Satellites, and Wireless), End-users (Household and Business), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Size, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • Online Movie Ticketing Services Marketby Platforms (Mobile and PC) and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

  • Microsoft Reported 19% Growth in its Net Income of Q3 2021.

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews
1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,
GK Lane Number 3,
Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,
Maharashtra 411027
Phone: +1 909 545 6473
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rich-communication-services-market-expected-to-reach-usd-39-5-billion-by-2028-with-a-cagr-of-35-5--growth-market-reports-301282035.html

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: In Apple versus Epic Games, courtroom battle is only half the fight

    Epic Games faces an uphill legal battle against Apple Inc in an antitrust trial starting Monday, and a defeat for the maker of "Fortnite" could make it harder for U.S. government regulators to pursue a similar case against the iPhone maker, legal experts said. But win or lose at the trial, Epic, which has pursued an aggressive public relations campaign against Apple alongside its court pleadings, may have already accomplished a major goal: Drawing Apple squarely into the global debate over whether and how massive technology companies should be regulated. Apple has mostly succeeded in staying out of the regulatory crosshairs by arguing that the iPhone is a niche product in a smartphone world dominated by Google's Android operating system.

  • Former CFTC Boss’s Digital Dollar Project Is Ready to Kick Off First US CBDC Pilot Projects

    The Digital Dollar Project's first five pilots will launch over the next year.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • A 10% drop or at least a pause could be looming for the S&P 500. Take shelter in these sectors, says veteran strategist

    Sell in May and go away? How about 'curb your enthusiasm,' says our call of the day from Stifel.

  • Rich Americans Fleeing Tax Hikes May Turbocharge Shift to ETFs

    (Bloomberg) -- The booming ETF industry may be set to lure even more cash in the coming years as rich Americans facing higher capital gains taxes look to limit what they owe Uncle Sam.President Joe Biden’s plan to double the rate those making more than $1 million a year pay on investment profits would accelerate a shift that’s already seen hundreds of billions of dollars migrate from mutual funds to exchange-traded funds, market watchers say. That’s because ETFs are generally more tax efficient, spinning off fewer capital-gain disbursements that for some could soon become a lot more costly.In fact, by one measure, the tax efficiency of ETFs has been the single most important driver behind the tectonic shift in asset allocations in recent years. While the administration’s plan remains in its infancy and is sure to face intense scrutiny from lawmakers in the months ahead, even an incremental hike in the capital-gains rate would likely spur further ETF usage, according to David Perlman, an ETF strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.“If capital gains tax rates are going to be higher, if you have a choice of a structure that helps to defer capital gains and gives you more control over when to recognize those gains, you’d be more inclined to go in that direction,” Perlman said.When an investor exits a mutual fund, the fund’s manager must sell securities to raise cash for the redemption. The same investor leaving an ETF can sell their shares on to another investor, meaning neither the fund nor its manager has made a taxable transaction.Meanwhile, the “in-kind” process used to create and redeem shares in an ETF -- whereby the ETF issuer exchanges the fund’s underlying securities with a market maker rather than transacting in cash -- means the ETF rarely executes a taxable sale.A December study by researchers at Villanova and Lehigh universities found that over the past five years, ETFs have averaged a tax burden 0.92% lower than active mutual funds. Moreover, particularly for high net-worth investors, tax considerations have outweighed both performance and fees as the primary driver of flows out of active mutual funds and into ETFs, the findings showed.“There’s no question Biden’s plan to hike the capital gains tax could be a boon for ETFs,” Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm, said via email. “Despite significant market share gains by ETFs over the past decade, there are still trillions of dollars locked in less tax efficient mutual funds.”Last year alone, the ETF industry took in almost $500 billion, while mutual funds lost about $362 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.ETF AdvantageMost ETFs hardly pass along any capital gains to shareholders nowadays. Only 3 of 585 in a CFRA analysis made disbursements in 2020, Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF & mutual fund research at the firm, wrote in an April 26 report. Over the same span, 37 of 39 domestic equity mutual funds from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. incurred a capital gain, the analysis showed.“We expect more people that mix ETFs and mutual funds together will be more inclined to shift toward strategies to avoid paying higher capital gains taxes in the future,” Rosenbluth wrote.Even investors not affected by the higher rate could migrate toward ETFs, he added. Simply the discussion of capital gains reminds investors of the industry’s innate tax advantages over mutual funds.Others aren’t convinced a higher capital-gains rate will do much to boost inflows into ETFs. Wealthy investors would have to sell their mutual fund holdings to make the switch, triggering significant tax liabilities in the process, said Michael Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management.“I see this tax hike not being good or bad for ETFs,” he said.Meanwhile, ETFs don’t suit every investment need. The U.S. retirement system remains heavily geared toward mutual funds, for example.Nonetheless, Perlman agrees with Rosenbluth that the potential tax change could even have an impact on investors below the $1 million annual earnings threshold.Those expecting to soon find themselves in the upper tax bracket, or concerned the threshold could be lowered down the road, are also likely to shift their future allocations, he said.“The incentives apply more broadly than just to those impacted by the proposal,” Perlman said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    'He told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working.'

  • Buffett: I find it almost impossible to believe that it's terrible to repurchase shares

    Billionaire investing icon Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), defended the practice of share buybacks at his annual meeting on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett warns investors not to gamble on stocks

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday.

  • Retirement: What Happens If a Spouse Dies?

    You don't automatically get your spouse's IRA, 401(k), or other accounts when he or she dies. Here's how to plan so the right survivors get the funds.

  • Corn tortilla prices are increasing in Mexico. Here's what Americans can expect.

    Tortillas and corn chips are about to get pricier. Here's why your favorite staples and snacks aren't going to be bargain-basement deals this summer.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Ethereum rally continues, with price topping $3,000 for first time

    Ethereum, the word's second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, topped $3,000 for the first time Sunday.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    The 39-year-old landlord, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately US$791,000, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses. With his financial independence, they’re able to travel with their dog, Pepper, but he still works as an IT consultant while managing the rental properties and other side hustles.

  • Inflation Is Coming. Buy Sherwin-Williams Stock for Protection.

    If the company can raise prices without hurting sales, it can keep growing its profit margin even as input prices rise, says Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi.